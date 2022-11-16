scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

‘Dog’s dream turns into a nightmare’: Rhino gently pokes sleeping canine

The video capturing the unique interaction between the dog and the rhino was reportedly shot in Nepal.

IFS Susanta Nanda, Rhino wakes up dog from sleep, Viral rhino dog video, Rhinos in nepal, Chitwan national park rhinos Nepal, indian express

Any living being getting nudged by a hefty animal like a rhino will be awakened rudely, especially if they are in a deep slumber. A street dog in Nepal experienced something similar when its sleep was interrupted by a rhino.

A video showing the ‘interaction’ between the dog and the rhino is going viral on Twitter. The undated video, shared online by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows the rhino walking on side of the road near a residential area. The rhino then nudges the sleeping dog laying on its path. The dog wakes up and sprints away as it notices the interrupter to be a rhino.

Also Read |Watch: Rhino that rested on Assam highway returns to Kaziranga National Park

While sharing this video, Nanda wrote, “If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle ”.

This video was reportedly taken in Nepal near the Chitwan National Park region which has a rising rhino population.

 

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Strangely, the dog couldn’t feel the ground shaking or the foot steps or the strange smell of the rhino. Looks like the dog was tired and fast asleep.”

Another person commented on the video, “I’m sure it’s been said but this is the semi tame young rhino that roams around Chitwan in Nepal. He was abandoned as a baby and looked after by some local soldiers so he likes to just wander around and take naps in gardens etc. He’s lovely!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

It is interesting to note that pachyderms like rhinos and elephants have very nimble feet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:13:44 pm
Next Story

Artemis 1 heads to the Moon: why this heralds the dawn of a new age of space exploration

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement