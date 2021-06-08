RPF personnel receives praise for saving man from falling under moving train

The CCTV footage of the incident which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI is now making rounds on the internet.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was lauded by social media users for saving a man from falling under a moving train in Mumbai. The CCTV footage of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, is now doing rounds on the internet.

The incident took place at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla on Monday, as the passenger missed a step and fell while trying to board a moving train. The CCTV footage shows the constable pulling the man up, preventing him from falling onto the tracks.

Take a look here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a man yesterday, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train

(Video source: Central Railway PRO) pic.twitter.com/5S999FDqZO

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Recently, in a similar incident, an RPF Constable Pawan Kumar was praised on social media after he saved a man from falling under a moving train and getting crushed, at Mumbai’s Borivalli station.

The video of the constable’s heroic actions was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter. The incident took place when the man lost his balance and fell while boarding the Dadar-Bhuj Special train.