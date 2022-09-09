scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Watch: Retired man builds train to take rescued dogs on rides

Eugene Bostick, an 80-year-old resident of Fort Worth, a city in USA’s Texas, started sheltering abandoned dogs after his retirement.

Texas man makes dog train for rescued dogs, 80 year old builds dog train for stray dogs, viral video dog train, man creates a dog train to take rescued pups on adventures, Eugene Bostick dog rescue, Indian expressEugene Bostick made the ‘dog train’ on his own by welding together plastic barrels and giving them shape of a wagon.

After retiring people often pursue a life of leisure but that is not the case for Eugene Bostick, who has dedicated his retirement years to rescuing stray dogs.

The 80-year-old resident of Fort Worth, a city in USA’s Texas, often goes viral on social media as people share photos and videos of his ‘dog train’ in which he takes the dogs under his care on small trips.

ALSO READ |Watch: Man stops trains, pulls dog away from a railway track

While speaking to The Dodo, the octogenarian said that after retirement he noticed that people would often dump their unwanted dogs near a horse barn that is run by him and his brother. As a result, Bostick started sheltering these dogs and took them to the vet for medical care and getting them spayed and neutered.

Explaining how he was inspired to make a ‘dog train’, Bostick said, “One day I was out and I saw this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, dang! that would do for a dog train. I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together.”

A video of Bostick driving his ‘dog train’ is going viral on Twitter which has gathered over 1.8 million views.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet the blockbuster ‘rice man’ who fed the worldPremium
Meet the blockbuster ‘rice man’ who fed the world
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...

Commenting on Bostick’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “I love how some of the dogs are sitting down all chill, enjoying the ride, and some are barking and wagging their tails, looking like they’re ready to jump😂”. Another person wrote, “This video just put the biggest smile on my face! 😁 Imagine if our world was full of this?! This would be heaven.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:02:31 pm
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth’s death: As Kohinoor trends in India, a brief history of the jewel

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain
Brahmastra review

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement