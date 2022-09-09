Watch: Retired man builds train to take rescued dogs on rides

After retiring people often pursue a life of leisure but that is not the case for Eugene Bostick, who has dedicated his retirement years to rescuing stray dogs.

The 80-year-old resident of Fort Worth, a city in USA’s Texas, often goes viral on social media as people share photos and videos of his ‘dog train’ in which he takes the dogs under his care on small trips.

While speaking to The Dodo, the octogenarian said that after retirement he noticed that people would often dump their unwanted dogs near a horse barn that is run by him and his brother. As a result, Bostick started sheltering these dogs and took them to the vet for medical care and getting them spayed and neutered.

Retired man builds train to take rescued stray dogs on adventures pic.twitter.com/EGYUKK0Zfa — pups (@pups_Puppies1) September 8, 2022

I love it! Dogs are pretty much my favorite beings on the planet. They give so much and ask so very little. — Nick Swango (@NickSwango) September 9, 2022

This is one instance where my belief in humanity comes to life. — Jane (@Jane87278093) September 8, 2022

This video just put the biggest smile on my face! 😁 Imagine if our world was full of this?! This would be heaven. — banthis.tv 🚨🚨🚨 infowars.com banned.video.tv (@MizCakes36) September 8, 2022

I love how some of the dogs are sitting down all chill, enjoying the ride, and some are barking and wagging their tails, looking like they’re ready to jump😂 — Leah Maloy (@auntleah1234) September 8, 2022

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen, what a lovely man to treat all those beautiful dogs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MariaMarkham🤓 (@MariaMarkham12) September 8, 2022

Can you imagine how happy it makes people to see this go by? God bless them! — Happy Sox Donkey (@happysoxdonkey) September 8, 2022

This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. Look how happy they are! He is a doll. 😍 — Carolyn Abrams (@AbramsCarolyn) September 8, 2022

Explaining how he was inspired to make a ‘dog train’, Bostick said, “One day I was out and I saw this guy with a tractor who attached these carts to pull rocks. I thought, dang! that would do for a dog train. I’m a pretty good welder, so I took these plastic barrels with holes cut in them, and put wheels under them and tied them together.”

A video of Bostick driving his ‘dog train’ is going viral on Twitter which has gathered over 1.8 million views.

