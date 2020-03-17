Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

Couple ‘fakes’ cruise trip after anniversary plans get cancelled due to coronavirus

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the retired couple David and Norma Trill are seen sitting in front of a television in bathrobes and watching the footage of a sea while sipping wine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 7:33:23 pm
coronavirus, covid-19. cruise cancelled, corona outbreak, couple on cruise, The couple had booked a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hampered several travel plans, weddings and concerts, a couple whose anniversary plans on a cruise was cancelled due to the outbreak found a creative way to celebrate the occasion.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the retired couple David and Norma Trill are seen sitting in front of a television in bathrobes and watching the footage of a sea while sipping wine. “Cruise cancelled? 🚢No problem,” tweeted their daughter Jane Trill while sharing the video.

According to the Independent, the couple had booked a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary. However, as the travel plan was cancelled, their daughter decided to recreate the scene and set up a “fake cruise” for them from the comforts of their home, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

The video has prompted several reactions since being shared online. “Now this is how you respond to a cancelled cruise,” tweeted a user while sharing the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement