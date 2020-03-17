Couple ‘fakes’ cruise trip after anniversary plans get cancelled due to coronavirus

The couple had booked a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary. The couple had booked a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hampered several travel plans, weddings and concerts, a couple whose anniversary plans on a cruise was cancelled due to the outbreak found a creative way to celebrate the occasion.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the retired couple David and Norma Trill are seen sitting in front of a television in bathrobes and watching the footage of a sea while sipping wine. “Cruise cancelled? 🚢No problem,” tweeted their daughter Jane Trill while sharing the video.

According to the Independent, the couple had booked a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary. However, as the travel plan was cancelled, their daughter decided to recreate the scene and set up a “fake cruise” for them from the comforts of their home, the news website reported.

The video has prompted several reactions since being shared online. “Now this is how you respond to a cancelled cruise,” tweeted a user while sharing the video.

