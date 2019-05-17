Employee serves £4,500 wine by mistake, restaurant’s reply wins hearts

Toggle Menu
"To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night - hope you enjoyed your evening!" the restaurant said in its tweet.

The diners had ordered a £260 Bordeaux but were served a bottle of the same vintage but only 17 times its price.

When diners at a restaurant in Manchester ordered a bottle of red wine, little did they know they will be mistakenly served a bottle worth £4,500 (Rs 3.15 lakh). However, the official Twitter handle of British steak and seafood restaurant, Hawksmoor Manchester, said they hoped the customers had enjoyed it. But what really earned the restaurant praise were the comforting words for the employee who served the wine by mistake.

“To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night – hope you enjoyed your evening! To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway,” read the tweet along with a picture of the two bottles.

According to a BBC report, the diners had ordered a £260 Bordeaux but were served a bottle of the same vintage, but only 17 times its price. Moreover, many were pleased that the staff member, who made the blunder, was not fired by the restaurant.

