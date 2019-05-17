Employee serves £4,500 wine by mistake, restaurant’s reply wins hearts

When diners at a restaurant in Manchester ordered a bottle of red wine, little did they know they will be mistakenly served a bottle worth £4,500 (Rs 3.15 lakh). However, the official Twitter handle of British steak and seafood restaurant, Hawksmoor Manchester, said they hoped the customers had enjoyed it. But what really earned the restaurant praise were the comforting words for the employee who served the wine by mistake.

“To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night – hope you enjoyed your evening! To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway,” read the tweet along with a picture of the two bottles.

THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/JWFW81cbe8 — Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019

According to a BBC report, the diners had ordered a £260 Bordeaux but were served a bottle of the same vintage, but only 17 times its price. Moreover, many were pleased that the staff member, who made the blunder, was not fired by the restaurant.

It absolutely love your response and the message to the staff member. “Chin up…mistakes happen…” 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Nikki Leininger (@nikkileininger) May 16, 2019

This is the sign of a great company. Able to laugh at “mistakes”, able to understand they happen, able to see through it all and still recognise great staff and great work. This is how you win customers and public backing. 😎👍👏 — Lori-Mark (@LMQhere) May 16, 2019

That awful moment when you realise I’ve got to tell the boss pic.twitter.com/qGrnyOz2BG — Piyush Desai (@piyushdesai_uk) May 16, 2019

Glad to see that you folks are still treating that staff member like family. Though I imagine this is something that they are never going to live down. 🤣 — Kumo (@Kumo_1776) May 16, 2019