A UK restaurant’s flyer gets people talking about the importance of punctuation

A flyer of an Indian restaurant that is reportedly in London has many on social media commenting on the importance of punctuation.

The restaurant named Anu’s Kitchen was spelled as ‘Anus Kitchen’ on the flyer and a photo of it was shared on Facebook by user Paul Brook.

The advertisement says: “Anus Kitchen is now available on Foodhub.co.uk. Get 15% off when you order directly @anuskitchen.co.uk.”

Sharing the hilarious poster on a grammar group called 'Illiterate Britain' the man's post quickly went viral.

Another user Kerrie Morris commented on the post with a picture of the restaurant saying: “Omg. We had an anus kitchen, near me, for a few weeks until they realised. They then added a small chilli to try and make it look better”

One person shared a screenshot of the restaurant’s menu on the website that bore the same error.

Anu’s Kitchen, which specialises in Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine serves up a selection of curries, kebabs, burgers and wraps. The restaurant said the error had taken place on the food delivery app.

“We recently opened a kitchen, my wife’s nickname is Anu and as she’s the main chef, we decided to name the kitchen after her,” the owner told Mirror Online. “Foodhub printed some leaflets for us and made the silly mistake. Even the picture on the leaflet is wrong, that’s not our food,” he said.

And though the mistake has since been rectified, the jokes and comments haven’t stopped on social media.

