‘They deserve a break’: Restaurant takes staff on a Vegas trip, earns praise online

Many appreciating the gesture hoped other organisations do the same for their staff.

As many people have had the option to do their work while enjoying the comfort of being home, staying close to family, it’s not the case for frontline workers. Now, giving importance to the wellbeing of the staff working amid such trying times, a restaurant’s owners decided to close the outlet for a week and take all on a vacation!

Yes, a Kentucky oriental eatery, Ramen House Louisville put up a message on its social media pages informing customers that they will be close for a week for the sweetest reason possible. “Our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through,” a post now going viral read.

Saying that “they deserve a break”, the joint which specialises in noodles and rice bowls said it’s taking all their staff to Las Vegas! Sharing a picture of the employees waiting at the airport, the restaurant added: “We will return next week during normal business hours. Till then “

Jonathan Ham, owner of the establishment, said nearly a dozen employees went on the trip and that he used his own finances to buy their plane tickets and lodging, KLTV reported. There were some employees who couldn’t go, however, according to the report Ham said they received bonuses.

“I just don’t think it should be all about the money,” Ham told local channel WAVE3. Saying that it should be about building relationships, he added: “For the most part, all of my people love working for this restaurant. They believe in it and they all have that accountability where they feel like it’s part of them and that’s what I wanted to instil and this is just a thank you gesture.”

After their story went viral winning the internet, the eatery updated followers that another restaurant invited them in Vegas to treat them for free. Thanking Manizza’s Pizza Parlor’s for the delicious Italian treat, the restaurant staffs said they’ll come back.

The sweet gesture struck a chord with people around the world and many said they would make sure to visit the eatery to support them in the future for their thoughtfulness.