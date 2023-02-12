Restaurant in USA bans kids under 10, netizens divided

In an unconventional move, an Italian restaurant in New Jersey, United States has decided to disallow kids aged under 10 from dining at the establishment. In a Facebook post, Nettie’s House of Spaghetti wrote that the decision will come to force when they reopen on March 8 following the winter break.

Trying to explain the reason behind the unconventional policy, the restaurant said, “Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.” They further added, “We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.”

The Facebook post has gone viral with over 28,000 reactions and over 7,000 comments since it was posted on February 10. While many supported the move and applauded the Italian eatery for taking a stand, others reprimanded Nettie’s for being ‘anti-kids’ and noted that this might not be an economically sound decision for the restaurant.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “Clearly the majority hasn’t tripped over a child that jumped out from under a table then dropped a 400° plate fresh from the oven on said child. Uncontrolled children are a hazard to all. Order take out and let them terrorize your own home.”

Expressing a different view, another person wrote, “If you want to enjoy a child free environment then go to a bar and eat. An adult atmosphere. Not a restaurant, where families should be able to dine together.”