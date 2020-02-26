‘Respect’: Woman footballer fixes dislocated knee in middle of game, plays full 90 minutes

Following the fall, O’Toole continues to stay on the pitch and manages to put her dislocated knee back in its place. Following the fall, O’Toole continues to stay on the pitch and manages to put her dislocated knee back in its place.

A video of a Scottish football player fixing her dislocated knee in the middle of a game has won praise online.

The 26-second clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows St Mirren WFC captain Jane O’Toole falling to the ground after a collision with another player and dislocating her knee during a Scottish Cup tie against Inverness.

After fixing her knee, O’Toole played for the remainder of the match without asking to be substituted.

“Our captain Jane O’Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness… you can’t put a good woman down – she got back up and played the full 90 minutes,” read the post tweeted by St Mirren WFC.

Our captain Jane O’Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness…. you can’t put a good woman down – she got back up and played the full 90 minutes ⚫⚽️🔴https://t.co/L8BLAVjmBN — St Mirren WFC (@stmirrenwfc) February 21, 2020

The video, which has been viewed over five lakh times, has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the dedication of the Scottish player.

Jane O’Toole – 💪👊💥 You have made my weekend! Men’s pro football has a lot to learn from you, Jane! — Ben Searle (@b_nseal) February 23, 2020

My Respect 😂👑 — Andres Ortiz8 (@Andres93Ortiz) February 23, 2020

Waw!!! Damnnn. I would have cried like a baby lol — E Would (@eEewould) February 24, 2020

