Friday, February 11, 2022
Researches discover that Goffin’s cockatoos can complete complex tasks using tools

The act of cockatoos using sticks to get cashews from a box is comparable to how chimpanzees use stones to crack nuts, as per experts. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 2:27:45 pm
Goffin’s cockatoos can use tools, bird research, cockatoos experiment tool use, University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, Indian ExpressAccording to experts, the act of cockatoos using sticks to get cashews from a box is comparable to how chimpanzees use stones to crack nuts.

Researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna have discovered that Goffin’s cockatoos (white-feathered birds native to Indonesia and Singapore) can complete a complex set of tasks by using composite tools (meaning using more than one device/tool to achieve something). 

In a Twitter thread, biologist Antonio J. Osuna-Mascaró, explained how the researchers tried to study the problem-solving skills of Goffin’s cockatoos using a specially made box with collapsible platforms under which the cashew nuts were hidden. The birds had to use sticks to poke the cashew nut out. 

During the experiment, three out of nine birds repeatedly managed to get the cashews, indicating their capability to use toolsets, which is very rarely seen amongst birds and animals. According to experts, the act of cockatoos using sticks to get cashews from a box is comparable to how chimpanzees use stones to crack nuts. 

Mascaró wrote on Twitter that what made the experimentation even more interesting is the fact that all three successful birds displayed different techniques to get the treat out of the box.

He tweeted, “As I explained at the beginning, Goffin’s cockatoos do not use tools at the species-wide level. They are not adapted to use tools (like some corvids), and they don’t need them. They learn to use tools like us primates, through exploration and play.” 

The biologists also mentioned that the experimentation about cockatoo’s tool using capability was prompted in 2011 when they observed Figaro (a cockatoo at their research facility Goffin Lab) using tools like sticks on his own. 

