Researchers find ‘Queen of the Ocean’ great white shark that weighs over 1600 kg

According to a Facebook post post by Ocearch, Nakumi measures 17 feet 2 inches in length.

A couple of researchers working in the waters off Nova Scotia in Canada said they’d discovered a massive great white shark that weighed over 1600 kg.

Describing the shark as the ‘Queen of the Ocean‘ researchers from Ocearch, a non-profit organisation which works with tagging and sampling sharks and other water organisms, have named the shark ‘Nukumi’

“We named her ‘Nukumi’, pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people,” Ocearch wrote in a Facebook post on October 3.

According to Ocearch, Nukumi is the sixth great white shark sampled during the expedition at Nova Scotia, and measures 17 feet 2 inches in length.

According to a CNN report, Nakumi is the largest of eight great whites that researchers have found during the current expedition, which has been running for 28 days as of Tuesday.

3,541 lb #greatwhiteshark “Nukumi” is an ancient mature female #whiteshark or “Queen of the Ocean” that will share years worth of knowledge with the collaborative #OCEARCH science team. #ExpeditionNovaScotia #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/USVdvfqrdm — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 3, 2020

Several videos posted on Ocearch’s Twitter handle shows the shark lying in the organisation’s specially built submersible platform adjoining the research vessel.

Another look at #whiteshark ‘Nukumi’. She’s a mature female #greatwhiteshark, and the 6th the team has been able to sample during #ExpeditionNovaScotia #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/yVE27goyY1 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 3, 2020

Known as the great white or the white shark, the species belong to the mackerel shark group, which can be found in the coastal surface waters of all the major oceans.

Carnivorous in nature, the great white shark feeds on fishes, cetaceans like dolphins, whales, and a variety of sea turtles, and seabirds.

