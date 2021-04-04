WATCH: Huge python rescued from fuel tank of Thai farmer’s truck

The reptile was removed from the pickup truck safely and later released back in the wild.

A Thai farmer was almost left numb with fear after spotting a huge python slithering its way inside his pickup truck. As he tried to stop the reptile from entering the bonnet, the stubborn snake went further inside, and had to be ultimately pulled out from the truck’s fuel tank.

Sangwan Rachawong (50) parked his pickup truck near a bush while he went to water his sugarcane field in Khlong Yang Subdistrict. When he came back, he noticed the python about 2-metre long near the car’s engine. While he shut the door of the car and opened the bonnet thinking the reptile would move away, instead it got deeper inside the vehicle, Line Today reported.

When the python disappeared, he got worried and called for help. As authorities came, they noticed the reptile’s head inside the fuel tank but the opening was too small to rescue it. According to Thairath, they had to help remove the tank hatch and the floor covering to get the boa out of the gutters, taking more than an hour to safely remove the python.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows the rescuers carefully holding the mouth of the reptile while pulling it out from the small opening.

According to CH7, the reptile was safely removed from the vehicle and not injured. The authorities cleaned it as it was inside the oily chamber for long before releasing the boa back into the wild.

“This snake gave the rescuers a difficult job. I think it was looking for a safe spot to make a nest and found my car a comfortable space,” the farmer was quoted as saying by Newsflare.