How these rescuers brought a three-year-old boy out of a burning house

Dramatic footage of a rescue of a three-year-old boy from a burning house in the US has emerged online. Police officers and firefighters burst into a house in Wisconsin risking their lives to rescue the boy as fire engulfed the area.

The clip shared by the West Allis Police Department shows police officers searching for the little boy. While a few cops are seen looking for the child, one of the police officers is seen standing in front of the window of the house. As the child was trapped inside the house, the cops were heard calling his name and asking him to come out.

A police officer then enters the house through the window as others pulled him inside. As the attempt fails, the police officers break the window and another officer enters the house. After a while, he comes out with the child and they rush him for medical aid.

The incident happened early on June 19. The law enforcement agency noted on Facebook that two adults and other occupants in the house also managed to escape. The two adults and the child were admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

The department in the Facebook post acknowledged the courageous act of the police officers. “Great job by members of West Allis Police Department and West Allis Fire Department in rescuing a 3-year-old from a house fire in the early morning hours of June 19th! Their quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life! Other occupants of the house (2 adults) managed to escape as well,” read the post.

The child’s mother, who was one of the two adults in the house, was left emotional while watching the rescue video. The woman could not save her son as she hurriedly moved her sick mother.

“I saw it. I cried. I bawled my eyes out,” Noelle Guy told WISN. “I felt bad for not getting him out, but in the end, it was good because he has no burns,” said Guy. She said she was grateful to the police officers and firefighters. “I’m amazed they were able to get him out as quickly as they could,” she said.