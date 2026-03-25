Watch: Rescuer dangles from helicopter skid to pull trembling dog from icy river

A goldendoodle was rescued after it was found struggling to stay afloat in the icy waters of the Seneca River in the United States. According to Fox News, local authorities carried out a dramatic helicopter rescue on Monday evening, and the dog was seen trembling from the cold.
The report added that the emergency services received a 911 call at 6.00 p reporting a dog swimming in the middle of the river. Air1 crews, who were already on a patrol flight nearby, arrived within a minute. Upon reaching the location, the team spotted the goldendoodle fighting to stay above water. Given the urgency of the situation, they decided to carry out a skid rescue.
A member of the Air1 flight crew moved along the helicopter’s skid toward the rear, secured himself to the aircraft, and directed the pilot closer to the dog, the report stated. The viral video shows the rescuer carefully inching along the skid before lifting the dog to safety.
The dog was pulled from the river at around 6.15 pm. The dog was then transported to the ball fields on Downer Street, where firefighters from the Baldwinsville Fire Department were waiting with blankets, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said, as reported by Fox News.
Watch here:
RIVER RESCUE: Police in upstate New York rescued a stranded goldendoodle from the middle of the Seneca River using a helicopter.
The shivering pup was safely pulled aboard, wrapped in blankets, and brought to shore. pic.twitter.com/ETO47FbRpj
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, with several users hailing the quick rescue operations. “Glad the dog’s safe, but people are definitely gonna debate the cost of that rescue,” a user wrote. “This was a well planned and strategiesed operation carried out by the police. They should be applauded,” another user commented.
“Great job! Unbelievable skills from the pilot and crew! That’s much harder than it looks,” a third user reacted.