Watch: Rescuer dangles from helicopter skid to pull trembling dog from icy river

A member of the Air1 flight crew moved along the helicopter’s skid toward the rear (Image source: @foxnews/X)

A goldendoodle was rescued after it was found struggling to stay afloat in the icy waters of the Seneca River in the United States. According to Fox News, local authorities carried out a dramatic helicopter rescue on Monday evening, and the dog was seen trembling from the cold.

The report added that the emergency services received a 911 call at 6.00 p reporting a dog swimming in the middle of the river. Air1 crews, who were already on a patrol flight nearby, arrived within a minute. Upon reaching the location, the team spotted the goldendoodle fighting to stay above water. Given the urgency of the situation, they decided to carry out a skid rescue.