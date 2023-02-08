‘With calm and care’: Rescue worker speaks soothingly, rescues girl trapped in debris of her house in Syria. Watch

Heart-wrenching photos and videos from Syria and Turkey on social media showing little kids being rescued are melting hearts online. Taking utmost care of a little girl trapped in the debris of her home, a rescue worker in Syria comforted her with his words. Before drilling the debris, he spoke to her in a soothing way and consoled her.

The moving video was shared by The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, a volunteer organisation that functions in parts of Syria and Turkey. The clip shows the man sitting under the debris and calling the little girl. He speaks affectionately and after a while, the girl is heard responding. He brings her to a safe place after drilling the rubble. As she sits inside what looks like an ambulance, the man is seen speaking to her, seemingly reassuring her.

With calm and care, the #WhiteHelmets rescue worker spoke to Lily to soothe her as he successfully extracted her from the debris of her home in the city of Salqin, located to the west of #Idlib, on Monday evening.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/y71xfjC3av — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

The little girl was identified as Lily, who was rescued from the debris of her home in the city of Salqin, on Monday. “With calm and care, the #WhiteHelmets rescue worker spoke to Lily to soothe her as he successfully extracted her from the debris of her home in the city of Salqin, located to the west of #Idlib, on Monday evening. #Syria #earthquake,” read the tweet.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 15,000 views on Twitter. Few users said the rescue worker asked her if there was anyone else with her inside. A user commented, “At the end of the video the rescue worker asks her if there is anyone else with her inside. She answers: Ammo (uncle), my siblings but they are dead. And my mother.💔My heart aches for you #Syria, #Turkiye.” Another user wrote, “You guys are great.”

On the third consecutive day of relief operations, the search for survivors in the rubble continues in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. Over 8,700 deaths have been reported so far. Wreaking havoc, three devastating quakes of 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 magnitude hit Turkey’s southern region causing extensive damage in Turkey and Syria.