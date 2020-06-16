Watch: Kangaroo named ‘Brad Pit’ rescued from mine shaft in Australia

In the video, the animal can be seen being tranquillised before the rescue team climbs down the shaft to pull him out. In the video, the animal can be seen being tranquillised before the rescue team climbs down the shaft to pull him out.

The rescue operation of a kangaroo from a mine shaft in Australia has brought cheer among netizens after the video went viral on social media. Following the operation, the animal was named ‘Brad Pitt’ and is being looked after at a shelter.

The rescue was conducted by the ‘Five Freedoms Animal Rescue’ — a professional animal rescue service for native Australian Wildlife run by Manfred Zabinskas. The team arrived at the location after they were alerted by nearby kids, who had heard the animal crying out for help.

“This big boy was happened upon by some young kids playing in Drummond. It was lucky he was, as it could take kangaroo weeks to die down one of these. Approx 7 metres down, he’d been clawing at the walls with no escape, but thankfully didn’t appear to have been down there too long,” read a post by the Facebook page of the rescue service. “He appears in good health, and is back at the shelter for assessment, but hopefully can be released soon.”

In the video, the animal can be seen being tranquillised before the team climbs down the shaft to pull him out.

The rescue team later gave an update on the kangaroo, stating that he was in good health and will be released once he recovers fully.

“Following Saturday’s rescue from the mineshaft in Drummond North, our boy is still in care and has been named Brad Pit,” read the update. “Brad has bruised and swollen feet and may need at least a week or two in care with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. The trust Brad has shown us in responding to help tops off the success of a rescue.”

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with many lauding the Zabinskas and the rescue workers.

