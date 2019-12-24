‘Not coming to work tomorrow’: Spanish reporter goes viral after winning lottery

The reporter went viral for her enthusiastic celebrations on Live television, and also drew flak online. The reporter went viral for her enthusiastic celebrations on Live television, and also drew flak online.

“I’m not coming to work tomorrow!” Spanish TV reporter Natalia Escudero blurted into the camera on finding that she won a Spanish lottery while she was covering the lotto event. However, the excitement soon gave way to disappointment after she found that she only won a fraction of the big prize money.

A video of Natalia Escudero, a journalist of Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, is going viral across social media, showing the reporter going berserk and jumping in joy after her name was announced as the winner of the lottery. “I’m not going tomorrow! Natalia doesn’t work tomorrow,” she told her co-workers back in the studio.

Watch the video here:

Aquí la tienes: “la reportera de La 1” de la que habla todo el mundo a estas horas. ¡Se llama Natalia Escudero! #LoteríaRTVE 🔴 Directo ➡ https://t.co/pfgTOQpaaN pic.twitter.com/58j3ACuNte — TVE (@tve_tve) December 22, 2019

However, instead of winning €2.24 billion, the top prize of the lottery, known as El Gordo (the Fat One), Escudero actually won just €5,000, according to The Independent.

Escudero later apologised over the way she reacted during the broadcast as many viewers and contestants alleged they felt cheated by her overenthusiasm, giving an impression she had won the top prize.

Escudero said she regretted behaving in such an “emotional” manner, BBC News reported. Shortly after the initial broadcast, Escudero reappeared on TV screens and made a gesture of zipping her lips.

Responding to criticism on Twitter, Escudero said she had recently had a “difficult” few months “for personal reasons”, but that – in her 25 years working as a professional journalist – she continued to have a “clear conscience” and was proud of her “rigorous and proven work”.

However, she stuck to her claims on air and said she didn’t go for work the next day as she was “going on holiday” to celebrate.

