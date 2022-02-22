Reporter switches between six languages during Ukraine coverage. Watch video

People across the world are tuning in to news channels for updates amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine. As several news channels and outlets are bringing in the news about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a multi-lingual reporter Philip Crowther has stunned netizens with his eloquent coverage of the situation in six languages.

Without stumbling, he is heard reporting from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Crowther took to Twitter to share a montage of his reporting on Monday and it has amassed more than 3 million views so far.

“There has been a war with Russian forces in east Donbas region for eight years now. But despite that the capital city of Kyiv is relatively calm,” Crowther is heard reporting in English for the Associated Press. He switches to other languages while speaking for other news organisations.

Watch the video:

See reactions:

Really impressive, Philip. I wonder, have you come across your comedian alter-ego, @YGVassilakis? One of his specialities is dubbing lines from famous shows in numerous languages. Together, you must have all of Europe covered… 😂👏https://t.co/iQW8s3WKYW — Felix Lowe (@saddleblaze) February 21, 2022

So, you think you are a good reporter? Top this dude! pic.twitter.com/t01HKKGFdU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2022

Leave some languages for the rest of us. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) February 22, 2022

This guy speaks spanish with a better accent than half of the population of Spain. Me myself included! — 999977775555 (@DjCkpvmxyKOzXVa) February 21, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Crowther often shares videos of his multi-lingual reporting. Last year, he left netizens stunned after he shared a montage of his work in a week.

Crowther’s Twitter account bio says he is an International Affiliate Correspondent for The Associated Press Global Media Services. He is from Luxembourg and is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish and speaks French, Spanish and Portuguese. He covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs and is also a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association with hard-pass access to the White House.

He joined the AP in March 2019. He completed a postgraduate diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the London College of Communication (University of the Arts, London). He was born in Luxembourg to a German mother and British father.

Meanwhile, residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent as “total nonsense”. A woman was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, “This shouldn’t happen because it’s our land, not theirs, not independent.” Another resident told Reuters, “I am not sure if should be scared or not…I can’t believe what’s happening.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tuesday accused Russia of disturbing the peace and violating the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskiy affirmed that Ukraine will not give up its land but is committed to a “peaceful and diplomatic path”.

Putin ordered the deployment of troops to “keep the peace” in the two breakaway regions. An emergency UN Security Council meeting has taken place deliberating on the developments. The United States has also imposed sanctions, blocking trade and investment in the regions.