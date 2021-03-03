scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Viral Video: San Diego reporter maintains composure on air amid shootout

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 1:33:02 pm
Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the news crew team.

A San Diego news reporter has won praise online for maintaining his composure on air even as a shootout unfolded in the background.

Fox5 reporter Jeff McAdam, who was doing an outdoor segment on San Diego Comic-Con, looked alarmed after hearing shots being fired behind him.

However, throughout the live telecast, the journalist continued to report and update the viewers about the incident.

“I think there is something going on there. I think there is an officer involved in the shooting,” McAdam can be heard saying as he steps away from the camera, which then pans to a suspect walking towards the parked police vehicles.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the news crew team for maintaining their composure during the shootout.

“What a true example of professionalism and composure. So glad you are ok physically. Students need to see this,” read one of the many tweets lauding the journalist for remaining calm throughout the incident.

