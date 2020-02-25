Reporter unintentionally switches on mask filter on Facebook; viral video leaves netizens ROFL-ing

A video of the hilarious gaffe features Hinton appearing in several disguises such as a space jet pilot, weightlifter and a wizard among others. A video of the hilarious gaffe features Hinton appearing in several disguises such as a space jet pilot, weightlifter and a wizard among others.

There is always a risk of live reporting going wrong. A North Carolina weatherman experienced this first hand when he accidentally left the face filter on while reporting on weather.

As Justin Hinton started a live video reporting about the snow around the Asheville area, little did he know about the multiple face filters that appeared on the screen, changing his look as he continued to give updates about the weather.

A video of the hilarious gaffe, which has now gone viral on social media, features Hinton appearing in several disguises such as a space jet pilot, weightlifter and a wizard among others, one after another.

Watch the video here:

However, Hinton soon realised the blunder as he went through the comments posted during the live video. “Now I am excited to look back at the video and see what’s happening to my face,” he can be heard saying the video.

Since being shared online, the viral clip has promoted several reactions with many thanking Hinton for making them laugh.

