What could happen if you go for a walk in Iceland? You might just bump into PM—see viral video

A CNN correspondent recently bumped into Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir while she was walking to work and the video is now going viral on the internet. In the now-viral TikTok video, Max Foster can be seen walking with Jakobsdottir and striking a conversation about Iceland.

The video shows Foster asking the minister, “So, Prime Minister, why should people visit Iceland.” To which she replies, “Iceland is a good place to be and visit. I hope it is a good place to visit. But I think, the biggest reason to visit Iceland is to see its nature. It’s amazing and outstanding.”

As soon as the video went viral, people took note of the fact that the minister was not accompanied by any security officials.

When you bump into the PM of the country on her way to office pic.twitter.com/kFq7Ew20cK — KAMLESH SINGH / BANA (@kamleshksingh) June 20, 2020

While many argued that the population of Iceland is comparatively lesser than a village in India, others appreciated the minister for her humble nature. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Population of my city similar to Iceland 3.56lakh still our mayor beyond our reach — siva barik ଶିଵ ବାରିକ (@sivabarik) June 21, 2020

Wow great but other prime minister buying billion rupees plane for their luxury in the name of safety . — Abdul Razzak (@AbdulRa47727409) June 21, 2020

This is really democracy — Akhlash P Singh (@AkhlashS) June 21, 2020

India has such uncivilized population that Normal ppl can’t walk comfortably on roads forget about popular personalities — MadyMadz (@iamforfun) June 21, 2020

Iceland has 1/5th the population of the smallest district of Uttar Pradesh. — Ayush Saxena (@Ayush_Saxenaa) June 21, 2020

Can it be compared with one of our Village Panchayat?

or Taluk Panchayat? — திராவிட ஆர்யா (@Rajesh65812193) June 21, 2020

Happens When population of Iceland country is less than population of Bharatpur city.. — Pri-बोई (@preb0y) June 21, 2020

The 44-year-old has been serving as the 28th Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017.

