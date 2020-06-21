scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 21, 2020
COVID19

What could happen if you go for a walk in Iceland? You might just bump into PM—see viral video

The 44-year-old was walking to work when CNN correspondent and anchor Max Foster bumped into her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2020 8:03:29 pm
Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, CNN reported, CNN correspondent, Max Foster, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland, Trending news, Indian express-news. As soon as the video went viral, people took note of the fact that the minister was not accompanied by any security officials.

A CNN correspondent recently bumped into Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir while she was walking to work and the video is now going viral on the internet. In the now-viral TikTok video, Max Foster can be seen walking with Jakobsdottir and striking a conversation about Iceland.

The video shows Foster asking the minister, “So, Prime Minister, why should people visit Iceland.” To which she replies, “Iceland is a good place to be and visit. I hope it is a good place to visit. But I think, the biggest reason to visit Iceland is to see its nature. It’s amazing and outstanding.”

As soon as the video went viral, people took note of the fact that the minister was not accompanied by any security officials.

Watch the video here:

While many argued that the population of Iceland is comparatively lesser than a village in India, others appreciated the minister for her humble nature. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The 44-year-old has been serving as the 28th Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement