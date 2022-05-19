scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
‘Apple never wants Windows’: Reports of tech giant’s self-driving car trigger jokes online

While some compared it to the design similar to Tesla's Cybertruck, many quipped "it's Apple's magic mouse on wheels".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 4:29:28 pm
apple, apple car, apple vr technology car, apple no window car, aaple car patent, apple car memes, apple car jokes, indian expressThe photo went viral after VR Scouts reported Apple's self-driving car could feature VR technology.

For years, netizens have been hearing about the possibility of an Apple car. However, nothing has been announced yet. But things changed slightly after a photo of a futuristic ‘Apple car’ started circulating on Twitter on Wednesday, sparking hilarious memes and jokes online.

It all started when the website VR Scout reported that the California-based tech giant is reportedly considering a design featuring an in-car virtual reality entertainment system with no windows. The image of the all-black vehicle with a small Apple logo on the bonnet quickly went viral, reminding most about the company’s wireless mouse.

However, as jokes continued, the website clarified that the now-viral image featured in the article is a concept design of the self-driven car produced by Concept Creator and Letsgodigital, and not Apple’s design. But that didn’t stop netizens from poking fun at the tech company.

While some compared it to the design similar to Tesla's Cybertruck, many quipped "it's Apple's magic mouse on wheels".

The report comes days after Bloomberg reported that Apple has hired a 31-year Ford veteran to ramp up their electric-car work. According to the report, the tech giant aims to launch a “self-driving vehicle as soon as 2025”.

Apple reportedly filed a patent on May 3 for the entertainment system, which could replace the view of the real world in a car with virtual environments, according to Huff Post.

Apple’s patent, which was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is for a headset that will help mitigate motion sickness for those using self-driving cars. “The VR system may provide immersive VR experiences by replacing the view of the real world with virtual environments. Active vehicle systems and/or vehicle control systems may be integrated with the VR system to provide physical effects with the virtual experiences,” the abstract of the patent read.

