‘Apple never wants Windows’: Reports of tech giant’s self-driving car trigger jokes online

For years, netizens have been hearing about the possibility of an Apple car. However, nothing has been announced yet. But things changed slightly after a photo of a futuristic ‘Apple car’ started circulating on Twitter on Wednesday, sparking hilarious memes and jokes online.

It all started when the website VR Scout reported that the California-based tech giant is reportedly considering a design featuring an in-car virtual reality entertainment system with no windows. The image of the all-black vehicle with a small Apple logo on the bonnet quickly went viral, reminding most about the company’s wireless mouse.

However, as jokes continued, the website clarified that the now-viral image featured in the article is a concept design of the self-driven car produced by Concept Creator and Letsgodigital, and not Apple’s design. But that didn’t stop netizens from poking fun at the tech company.

While some compared it to the design similar to Tesla’s Cybertruck, many quipped “it’s Apple’s magic mouse on wheels”.

Yeah but you need to buy a new cord for it every new model. https://t.co/X7nFkL9HGJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2022

Apple never wants Windows 🙃 https://t.co/XOB0yJxpUD — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 18, 2022

I know Apple doesn’t like Windows but come on. https://t.co/h3UujVEhRv — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) May 18, 2022

nah man gimme those windows back, I’m not buying your super-coffin https://t.co/DffKLW8WGa — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 18, 2022

Can’t wait to see how you fill the battery https://t.co/6DRh4DEuqG pic.twitter.com/2QQG0r3dsf — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) May 18, 2022

I don’t want a car that looks like an Apple device, I want a cell phone that looks like a Studebakerhttps://t.co/wIsX3hCE6g — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 18, 2022

Looks like a computer mouse with wheels. — mrs.LHS🌻 (@ABPC84) May 18, 2022

I have this already and it’s called a @Microsoft Arc Mouse. pic.twitter.com/ACVBbi4Xrf — Sterling Beard (@SterlingCBeard) May 18, 2022

Hey guys check out my revolutionary new car idea pic.twitter.com/EQaCPSOe6l — J.W. Clementine (@boredgamelad) May 18, 2022

Ready for a remake of THE WRAITH. pic.twitter.com/w6iLotvqUP — goodshotgreen (@1goodshotgreen) May 18, 2022

Not to knock over the Apple car, but pic.twitter.com/UhDn8TumKm — Chroma Cats⌐◨-◨ | Minting Now✨ (@ChromaCatsNFT) May 18, 2022

This is the 2022 Crandelier and @chrisfluming put together an extraordinary promotional video! pic.twitter.com/UPXgyIvRcl — Adara Salim (@adara_salim) May 18, 2022

1986 called. It wants it’s design back. Oh, wait! This was cooler 36 years ago! pic.twitter.com/CbpCLj0wEE — Mike Kowalczyk (@mikedkowalczyk) May 19, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The report comes days after Bloomberg reported that Apple has hired a 31-year Ford veteran to ramp up their electric-car work. According to the report, the tech giant aims to launch a “self-driving vehicle as soon as 2025”.

Apple reportedly filed a patent on May 3 for the entertainment system, which could replace the view of the real world in a car with virtual environments, according to Huff Post.

Apple’s patent, which was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is for a headset that will help mitigate motion sickness for those using self-driving cars. “The VR system may provide immersive VR experiences by replacing the view of the real world with virtual environments. Active vehicle systems and/or vehicle control systems may be integrated with the VR system to provide physical effects with the virtual experiences,” the abstract of the patent read.