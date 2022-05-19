‘Apple never wants Windows’: Reports of tech giant’s self-driving car trigger jokes online

Updated: May 19, 2022 4:29:28 pm
For years, netizens have been hearing about the possibility of an Apple car. However, nothing has been announced yet. But things changed slightly after a photo of a futuristic ‘Apple car’ started circulating on Twitter on Wednesday, sparking hilarious memes and jokes online.
It all started when the website VR Scout reported that the California-based tech giant is reportedly considering a design featuring an in-car virtual reality entertainment system with no windows. The image of the all-black vehicle with a small Apple logo on the bonnet quickly went viral, reminding most about the company’s wireless mouse.
However, as jokes continued, the website clarified that the now-viral image featured in the article is a concept design of the self-driven car produced by Concept Creator and Letsgodigital, and not Apple’s design. But that didn’t stop netizens from poking fun at the tech company.
Apple’s self-driving car could feature VR technology and no windows: https://t.co/86T8nP1LOX pic.twitter.com/YCwrVrJRjc
— VRScout (@VRScout) May 17, 2022
While some compared it to the design similar to Tesla’s Cybertruck, many quipped “it’s Apple’s magic mouse on wheels”.
Yeah but you need to buy a new cord for it every new model. https://t.co/X7nFkL9HGJ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2022
Apple never wants Windows 🙃 https://t.co/XOB0yJxpUD
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 18, 2022
I know Apple doesn’t like Windows but come on. https://t.co/h3UujVEhRv
— Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) May 18, 2022
nah man gimme those windows back, I’m not buying your super-coffin https://t.co/DffKLW8WGa
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 18, 2022
Can’t wait to see how you fill the battery https://t.co/6DRh4DEuqG pic.twitter.com/2QQG0r3dsf
— Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) May 18, 2022
I don’t want a car that looks like an Apple device, I want a cell phone that looks like a Studebakerhttps://t.co/wIsX3hCE6g
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 18, 2022
— A frenchy (@A_frenchyy) May 18, 2022
Looks like a computer mouse with wheels.
— mrs.LHS🌻 (@ABPC84) May 18, 2022
I have this already and it’s called a @Microsoft Arc Mouse. pic.twitter.com/ACVBbi4Xrf
— Sterling Beard (@SterlingCBeard) May 18, 2022
gaming time pic.twitter.com/Y4Cnnof902
— KMills (Commissions Open) (@KMills_Twitch) May 19, 2022
Hey guys check out my revolutionary new car idea pic.twitter.com/EQaCPSOe6l
— J.W. Clementine (@boredgamelad) May 18, 2022
Ready for a remake of THE WRAITH. pic.twitter.com/w6iLotvqUP
— goodshotgreen (@1goodshotgreen) May 18, 2022
Not to knock over the Apple car, but pic.twitter.com/UhDn8TumKm
— Chroma Cats⌐◨-◨ | Minting Now✨ (@ChromaCatsNFT) May 18, 2022
— Deimos (@deimosrises) May 18, 2022
This is the 2022 Crandelier and @chrisfluming put together an extraordinary promotional video! pic.twitter.com/UPXgyIvRcl
— Adara Salim (@adara_salim) May 18, 2022
1986 called. It wants it’s design back. Oh, wait! This was cooler 36 years ago! pic.twitter.com/CbpCLj0wEE
— Mike Kowalczyk (@mikedkowalczyk) May 19, 2022
The report comes days after Bloomberg reported that Apple has hired a 31-year Ford veteran to ramp up their electric-car work. According to the report, the tech giant aims to launch a “self-driving vehicle as soon as 2025”.
Apple reportedly filed a patent on May 3 for the entertainment system, which could replace the view of the real world in a car with virtual environments, according to Huff Post.
Apple’s patent, which was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is for a headset that will help mitigate motion sickness for those using self-driving cars. “The VR system may provide immersive VR experiences by replacing the view of the real world with virtual environments. Active vehicle systems and/or vehicle control systems may be integrated with the VR system to provide physical effects with the virtual experiences,” the abstract of the patent read.
