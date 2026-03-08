Behind Michelin Stars: Former Noma staff describe ‘war’ zone kitchen and ‘physical abuse’ by celebrity chef René Redzepi

René Redzepi allegedly ordered the entire kitchen staff outside into the cold during dinner service (Image source: @reneredzepinoma/Instagram)

René Redzepi, a celebrity chef, has triggered a controversy after being accused of punching and kicking staff, humiliating employees publicly, and threatening to blacklist them from the industry.

According to the New York Post, Redzepi is the visionary behind Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant and food lab in Copenhagen, which has been ranked the world’s top restaurant five times by Restaurant magazine. A New York Times investigation reports that at least 35 former Noma employees confirmed Redzepi routinely mistreated staff.

In February 2014, Redzepi allegedly ordered the entire kitchen staff outside into the cold during dinner service. He asked the employees to form a circle around him, and a sous-chef was then subjected to taunting and escalating physical abuse, including kicking, the report added.