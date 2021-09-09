‘Did we skip iPhone 13?’: New iPhone leak trends online, sparks epic meme fest

Ahead of the much-awaited Apple phone launch where the next iPhone model is expected to be announced, many were left confused when #iPhone14 began to trend on social media. The phone is only expected to be launched next year.

While some tried to figure out the reason behind the hashtag on the microblogging website, others were able to trace it back to Jon Prosser, who not only revealed details about the iPhone 14 but also shared several renders of the product. Rendering is a process via which two dimensional or three-dimensional images of a proposed design are showcased.

“Here is your very first look at iPhone 14,” Prosser tweeted while sharing a YouTube link to American technology news show Front Page Tech. In the 11 minute clip, Prosser is seen sharing various details about the phone claiming that the iPhone 14 will get rid of the notch completely and camera bump.

While there is no confirmation to Prosser’s claims, the speculation around the upcoming phone has triggered a meme fest on social media. Take a look at some of the many hilarious memes and jokes being shared online.

Iphone 14 is trending? Did we just skip 13 altogether? pic.twitter.com/I2LVg2v1Af — Konrad Juengling (@PDX_er) September 8, 2021

Tim Cook prepping for the iPhone 13 reveal in a few days just to find out people are talking about the iPhone 14 instead pic.twitter.com/nyGIbxfW3m — Smoked 2 Much (@Smoked2Much) September 8, 2021

Apple addicts when they hear leaks about the iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/PR3emEai5M — Ekwensu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile users who are still paying Emi for iphone12 pic.twitter.com/erhufN6u7A — Ayan (@arshadayan001) September 8, 2021

People debating whether Apple is going to skip iPhone 13.

Me who is still using 8 plus:#iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/GnJH4vVwrW — Yogesh Jadhav (@theyogeshjadhav) September 8, 2021