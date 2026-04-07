‘Removing em-dashes’: Economist says his job is to make AI-generated text look human, sparks conversation

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves and new tools emerge, several industries are beginning to transform. A recent viral post by economist Marshall Steinbaum has sparked a broader discussion about how AI is subtly reshaping intellectual work.

Steinbaum shared a glimpse into his day-to-day tasks on X. Rather than focusing solely on research and analysis, he said a significant portion of his time is now spent refining AI-generated text to make it sound more natural and less machine-like.

Expressing his frustration, he wrote, “I have a PhD in economics from the University of Chicago, and my main work task these days is removing em-dashes from Claude output so it’s not overly obvious.”