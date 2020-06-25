This brilliant remake of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction trailer is a hit on the internet

The epic remake of the trailer made all believe it’s talent and not money that makes such art worthy. (@ikorodu_bois/ Instagram) The epic remake of the trailer made all believe it’s talent and not money that makes such art worthy. (@ikorodu_bois/ Instagram)

A remake of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction by a group of boys from Nigeria is a hit on the internet with millions viewing it. Recreating the trailer perfectly, The Ikorodu Bois’ stunning ‘low budget’ representation is being applauded by the original makers of the trailer as well.

The boys, who describe themselves as “your favorite mimickers,” recreated every scene using household items. From using toy cars to shoot an epic chase to using an empty cold drinks can atop a toy rifle, there are plenty of unique methods used.

Hemsworth shared the video on Instagram and it had over six million views in less than six hours. Praising the group for their efforts, Hemsworth wrote: “Huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original!!”

The actor wasn’t the only one blown away. Netflix also retweeted the video on Twitter saying it was “most epic”. The Russo Brothers, the producers of the film, promised to invite the young filmmakers to the film’s premiere — something the young filmmakers said would be a dream come true.

This would be a dream come through and this is the Day we’ve been waiting for all our lives😭 https://t.co/tSXyJXl14q — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

The boys—brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina—are no strangers to recreating scenes from famous music videos and Hollywood films. Muiz and Malik’s elder brother, 23-year-old Babatunde Sanni, edits and shoots the videos.

On social media, many said the young filmmakers deserved greater rewards and recognition.

LOVE THIS — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2020

Love this! — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 24, 2020

The Camera guy that covers this angles for them is the real Goat! 😂 — FlexyBOJ™ (@RhayOnyeka) June 24, 2020

The intesity of that look is just amazing… They’re very talented. — Pato Javier (@PatoJavier) June 24, 2020

Their remake gives me more action thrills than the nonsense nollywood is doing — Kr.e.ed (@Klassik_Mo) June 25, 2020

Hey Netflix! If I may recommend that you give these young boys scholarships and then a production deal? Everyone wins because they are something special😀 — Rox 🧼🤲🏻🏡😷 (@Eteriy) June 25, 2020

I’m over here waiting for the sequel. This boy should be in it. Hire this boy. — Nate (@inatehenry) June 25, 2020

I legit almost shed tears at this scene. The level of ingenuity >>>> pic.twitter.com/ELLb0m9Xd4 — Cheeks Okoye 💋 (@Jeje_Baby) June 25, 2020

These kids are going to be directing Fast & Furious 20 — The Proud Rebel (@the_proud_rebel) June 24, 2020

Someday soon, @IkoroduB will be the greatest acting exports out of Nigeria. Kudos guys, the world is watching. — Káyọ̀dé Jason (@KayodeJason) June 24, 2020

U guys are funny 😂😂

I guess this is the dopest I’ve watched

I love ur works

Keep it up😁👍👍 — vertigo (@dahcrazykid) June 24, 2020

However, this is not the first trailer remake that received attention from international stars. Their recreation of Netflix series Money Heist too caught the attention of the actors of the hit show.

What an amazing job!!! Congrats!! Thanks a lot for this ❤️ You all are the very best!! https://t.co/pqnPDge6gN — Alvaro Morte (@AlvaroMorte) April 23, 2020

The family from Nigeria has over 650,000 followers on Instagram and speaking to BBC Africa, they said that their filmmaking began when their parents asked them to go outside and play.

“We intend to make people understand that there’s no limit to creativity,” said Sanni, who edits and shoots the videos.

“The fact that you don’t have a car — you can use something that looks like a car. Just for you to move you from one place to another, so that’s why we are using a wheelbarrow,” he told CNN in an interview.

“We know everyone in the whole world is actually watching us and we are showing people potential and what we can do. That’s the dream,” he had said.

