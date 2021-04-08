Reigning ‘Mrs World’ arrested for snatching crown at ‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ event

Soon after Silva was crowned the winner, Jurie took the stage claimed that Silva was ineligible for the honour. (Source: Colombo Gazette/YouTube)

Mrs Sri Lanka World 2019 Caroline Jurie was arrested on Thursday by Colombo police after she yanked the crown of Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva, the winner of the “Mrs Sri Lanka” 2021 title.

A video of the incident, which left Silva in tears after the crown was snatched from her, soon went viral on social media with many criticising Jurie for her actions.

Following the ruckus created at the event, Jurie, and one of her associates were arrested for damaging property at the pageant venue, Nelum Pokuna Theatre, and wounding a contestant.

Soon after Silva was crowned the winner, Jurie took the stage to claim that Silva was ineligible for the honour on the account of being a “divorcee”. “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first step saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” she said in the viral clip.

She then, along with former model Chula Padmendra forcibly removed the winner’s crown and placed it on the head of the first runner up, declaring her as the winner.

Post the incident, Silva filed a police complaint following which the title was returned to Silva and Mrs Jurie and Chula Padmendra were taken into custody, the police officials said.

