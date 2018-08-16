Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Refugee rocket scientist’s hunt for job goes viral on social media

A refugee, who recently graduated from a prestigious London university, has created quite a buzz on social media after a member of the International Rescue Committee tweeted out a picture of him holding a poster asking for a job.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 5:09:06 pm
Londoners find a job for refugee, rocket scientist refugee job request, refugee wants a job, people help find job for refugee, viral photo refugee, In an attempt to help him out, Engleheart tweeted out a picture of Mohamed, holding a poster giving his details. (Source: Twitter)
A refugee, who recently graduated as a space engineer from a prestigious London university, has garnered a lot of attention on social media after his interesting career hunting technique went viral. The digital manager of the International Rescue Committee’s (Europe) Mary Engleheart met Mohammed while exiting the London Underground.

In an attempt to help him out, Engleheart tweeted out a picture of Mohamed, holding a poster giving details about his education and the work profile he is interested in. In her tweet, she wrote, “I met Mohamed coming out of the tube at Canary Wharf this morning. He came to the UK as a child refugee and has two degrees in Space Engineering. He’s looking for a JOB IN FINANCE. Please RT! DM me for his CV if you want to hire someone smart who thinks outside the box.”

In no time, people started responding to the tweet and the post went viral. At the time of writing, the tweet received over 13 thousand retweets and 19 thousand likes. While many offered support, others asked for Mohamed’s resume. Some people, who knew him, also gave a positive feedback about him. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

