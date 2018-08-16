Refugee rocket scientist’s hunt for job goes viral on social media

In an attempt to help him out, Engleheart tweeted out a picture of Mohamed, holding a poster giving his details. (Source: Twitter) In an attempt to help him out, Engleheart tweeted out a picture of Mohamed, holding a poster giving his details. (Source: Twitter)

A refugee, who recently graduated as a space engineer from a prestigious London university, has garnered a lot of attention on social media after his interesting career hunting technique went viral. The digital manager of the International Rescue Committee’s (Europe) Mary Engleheart met Mohammed while exiting the London Underground.

In an attempt to help him out, Engleheart tweeted out a picture of Mohamed, holding a poster giving details about his education and the work profile he is interested in. In her tweet, she wrote, “I met Mohamed coming out of the tube at Canary Wharf this morning. He came to the UK as a child refugee and has two degrees in Space Engineering. He’s looking for a JOB IN FINANCE. Please RT! DM me for his CV if you want to hire someone smart who thinks outside the box.”

I met Mohamed coming out of the tube at Canary Wharf this morning. He came to the UK as a child refugee and has two degrees in Space Engineering. He’s looking for a JOB IN FINANCE.

Please RT! DM me for his CV if you want to hire someone smart who thinks outside the box🙌 pic.twitter.com/cgQ1lBfBNY — Mary Engleheart (@MaryEngleheart) August 14, 2018

In no time, people started responding to the tweet and the post went viral. At the time of writing, the tweet received over 13 thousand retweets and 19 thousand likes. While many offered support, others asked for Mohamed’s resume. Some people, who knew him, also gave a positive feedback about him. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

He is one of the smartest and most creative guys I know. He is not just intelligent but also has a great personality and charisma. — Dew (@karaseh0) August 15, 2018

For someone who has graduated from UCL in Rocket Science and is looking for a career in finance then he has proved to me that he is thinking outside the box. Good luck mate I’m sure youll get snapped up pic.twitter.com/l6TK26PT30 — Medtechcerb (@Medtechcerb) August 15, 2018

Could you send me his CV. I do know some people. In Germany though … — Olaf Dreyer (@olafdreyer) August 14, 2018

This seems to be a new trend. It’s difficult to get a job for many graduates, learning how to apply for jobs in the modern market is hard enough. If this results in a job offer good for him but I feel for the other graduates who struggle to pass the pre-screening and interviews. — justluke21 (@justluke21) August 15, 2018

Very smart move!!! Someone please Hire him — Revd Jide Macaulay (@RevJide) August 15, 2018

