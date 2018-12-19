Refugee children stamped with numbers at US border reminds people of Nazi camps

A video of migrant children marked with numbers on their arms has sparked outrage, days after a seven-year-old immigrant girl from Guatemala died of dehydration. Shared by NBC journalist Cal Perry, the viral clip shows three kids stamped with numbers on their wrists as they wait to cross the US-Mexico border.

“Children, with numbers on their arms & their lives on the line wait to cross into the US from Juarez, Mexico,” tweeted Perry. The video footage has again brought the attention to the people being detained at the U.S. border and migration policies of the US administration.

Children, with numbers on their arms & their lives on the line wait to cross into the US from Juarez, Mexico. More tonight with @Lawrence on @TheLastWord #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/J4k7NWwNzP — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) December 15, 2018

The viral clip, which has over 3 million views, reminded many of similar practices adopted by Nazi Germany at concentration camps. “Writing numbers in people? Really? Is this the best we can do? It’s like the past never happened. I’m not saying they had anything nefarious in mind. But, isn’t this how it starts?” tweeted Twitter user Kevin Samuelson expressing his concerns.

My 80-year-old mother saw this video tonight and burst into tears. This situation is a human rights atrocity. This needs to end. — Mandala_resist (@mandala_resist) December 15, 2018

This is so upsetting to see. 💔 My Lord. — Deborah Johnson 🌊 (@SuchALadaay) December 15, 2018

We have seen this before in history — musdoc (@musdoc) December 15, 2018

This CAN NOT be real. Omg. Please tell me it’s not true. — maryjane ☘️ (@ljhickey24) December 15, 2018

Not sure who’s idea this was but, maybe you should have thought this one through. — Joe (@venezuela_joe) December 15, 2018

Is the clock ticking backward,

History repeating itself ? Different place, Different people

Same treatment pic.twitter.com/91iauKeLaX — ZEUS (@xouss) December 16, 2018