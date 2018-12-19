Refugee children stamped with numbers at US border reminds people of Nazi camps

Toggle Menu
The video footage has again brought the attention to the people being detained at the U.S. border and migration policies of the US administration. 

The viral clip, which has over 3 million views, reminded many of similar practices adopted at Nazi concentration camps.  (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

A video of migrant children marked with numbers on their arms has sparked outrage, days after a seven-year-old immigrant girl from Guatemala died of dehydration. Shared by NBC journalist Cal Perry, the viral clip shows three kids stamped with numbers on their wrists as they wait to cross the US-Mexico border.

“Children, with numbers on their arms & their lives on the line wait to cross into the US from Juarez, Mexico,” tweeted Perry. The video footage has again brought the attention to the people being detained at the U.S. border and migration policies of the US administration.

The viral clip, which has over 3 million views, reminded many of similar practices adopted by Nazi Germany at concentration camps. “Writing numbers in people? Really? Is this the best we can do? It’s like the past never happened. I’m not saying they had anything nefarious in mind. But, isn’t this how it starts?” tweeted Twitter user Kevin Samuelson expressing his concerns.

