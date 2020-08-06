Inspired by Reese Witherspoon, everyone is sharing their 2020 mood calendar

Reese Witherspoon may have unwittingly started a new 2020 challenge, but people are having fun. Reese Witherspoon may have unwittingly started a new 2020 challenge, but people are having fun.

Although 2020 hasn’t been going well at all so far, some people are nonetheless trying to get some respite through memes and jokes. Now, there’s a new 2020 challenge that is perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month in this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day.

It all started when Resse Witherspoon shared a meme capturing the wide range of emotions people have all felt this year, using shots from her films and TV shows. The “accurate” depiction was loved by many followers and fellow actors who all decided to get their own personalised avatars to participate in the challenge.

As the Legally Blond actor’s post resonated with netizens, with most saying it captures the current mood of everyone in the world, many including leading Hollywood actors recreate the trend. Soon, it spread beyond Instagram and from brands to pets, everyone had their own mood calendar to sum up 2020.

To premises of the challenge is pretty simple — as the year started on a happy note, the first pic for January is bright and optimistic, however, as months proceed, the desperation and sadness amid the pandemic is reflected through other pictures — some confused, some upset to a few who portrayed themselves as crying aloud or even fuming in rage.

Popularly being referred to as ‘Resse Witherspoon Challenge’, much like the Dolly Patron challenge inspired earlier this year, people are using hashtag #2020Challenge and #2020Mood to join in the viral trend.

This is mine pic.twitter.com/BPuhU0feqe — Rachel Swearingen (@rswearingen86) August 5, 2020

