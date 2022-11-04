scorecardresearch
Reddit user posts photo of damaged suitcase on conveyor belt. Netizens wonder what happened to it

The photo of the damaged suitcase made netizens wonder what circumstances made the suitcase end up looking like that.

It is every person’s worst nightmare to land at an airport and find that their luggage has mistakenly not reached. Sometimes, people have to go through harrowing times as their luggage is broken or lost in transit. Finding a piece of your suitcase broken after landing is not new. However, a Reddit user’s post is going viral as it shows a suitcase that has been completely damaged on the conveyor belt.

Also Read |Luggage conundrum: Travellers land in a soup at Heathrow airport

The Reddit user posted the photo two days ago and it shows the badly damaged red suitcase ripped apart from many places on the conveyor belt of the airport. “My uncle’s suitcase after his flight,” he captioned the photo. The photo has received more than 4,600 comments and 97,000 upvotes with netizens wondering what circumstances made the suitcase end up looking like that.

See the post below:

“Did the flight land or did they just throw it off on the way by?” commented a Reddit user. Another user said, “Throwing it off would be in better shape. I think they just dragged it behind the plane on landing to help stop it.”

“They lost a tire so they improvised,” a third posted. “My suitcase looks pretty rough and they usually make me sign something so I don’t accuse them of destroying it,” another netizen shared.

In June, visuals of hundreds of baggage lying unattended at the UK’s Heathrow airport in London went viral. Photos and videos of suitcases and bags piled up at the terminal took over the internet, with netizens taking to social media to complain about the sorry state of affairs.

