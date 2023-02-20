Recorded in 1986, first-known footage of Titanic from bottom of ocean floor released for first time

There has always been mystique and fascination attached to the Titanic. Owing to the 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the fictitious tale set in the backdrop of a real tragedy has always been in the spotlight. Now, taken in 1986, the first-known footage of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean floor has been released to the public for the first time.

A video posted on Instagram page Now This News shows the footage that was recorded in 1986. After the ocean liner sank during its maiden voyage in 1912, researchers spent decades looking for the wreckage. In 1985, the downed ship was found more than 12,000 feet below the surface by the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution.

Expedition lead Dr Robert Ballard described his first time seeing the ship as “spooky”. After hitting the iceberg, the Titanic broke in half, the stern roughly tumbled through the water before slamming into the ocean floor hard. However, the bow stuck the ocean floor at such an angle that large sections of the interiors remained intact.

Using a human-occupied submersible named Alvin and a remotely operated vehicle named Jason Jr, the team was able to film the wreckage for the first time. The footage is now being publicly released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 1997 epic, directed by James Cameron.

Watch the video below:

