Monday, April 12, 2021
‘Recipe from hell’: This video of a popcorn salad has netizens appalled

While many wondered why such a dish was even being made, others requested the popcorn salad clip to be removed from the microblogging website.

April 12, 2021 3:31:03 pm
popcorn, popcorn salad, popcorn salad reactions, bizarre food, bizarre food recipes, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express news"What the hell is this," tweeted a podcast show, Cody Tapp while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral.

Time and again, netizens have been exposed to some of the most bizarre food recipes on social media. However, the latest one where a user took popcorn and turned it into a salad has left many appalled.

“What the hell is this,” tweeted a podcast show, Cody Tapp while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral with over 1.5 million views. The 1.35-minute clip features a lady sharing her recipe for making “popcorn salad”. In the clip, the lady goes on to add various ingredients to the dish such as celery leaves, sour cream and mayonnaise. Don’t believe us? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the viral clip. While many wondered why such a dish was even being made, others requested the clip to be removed from the microblogging website to spare them the horror of watching it. However, some tweeted that they would give this dish a try.

