‘Recipe from hell’: This video of a popcorn salad has netizens appalled

"What the hell is this," tweeted a podcast show, Cody Tapp while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral.

Time and again, netizens have been exposed to some of the most bizarre food recipes on social media. However, the latest one where a user took popcorn and turned it into a salad has left many appalled.

“What the hell is this,” tweeted a podcast show, Cody Tapp while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral with over 1.5 million views. The 1.35-minute clip features a lady sharing her recipe for making “popcorn salad”. In the clip, the lady goes on to add various ingredients to the dish such as celery leaves, sour cream and mayonnaise. Don’t believe us? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the viral clip. While many wondered why such a dish was even being made, others requested the clip to be removed from the microblogging website to spare them the horror of watching it. However, some tweeted that they would give this dish a try.

EXACTLY!! I was about to freeze that image too! She knew this was some garbage. They probably came up with this after some other recipe fell through 😂 — Dr. Lanier Frush Holt (@ohsolanier2) April 11, 2021

A recipe from hell. I am uncomfy. — Kyle K (@kylkliethermes) April 11, 2021

“I actually ate before I came. Thanks though.” — Christian Wright (@CWright_5) April 11, 2021

She’s been stuck in a pandemic too long — Stacy Myers (@StaceFace22) April 11, 2021

“Don’t worry it’s a salad,” I say as I continue to stuff my mouth with popcorn and ranch dressing. — Derek is ready for baseball season. (@Password_isTaco) April 11, 2021

People really should not post videos of their crimes on social media. — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) April 12, 2021

I’m calling the police — Noah Dumpert (@TheRealNDumpert) April 12, 2021