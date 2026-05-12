Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang wears dress made of 500 loaves of bread at African film awards, sparks debate

Videos from the ceremony shows Atang walking the red carpet while several assistants helped carry the oversized skirt covered in bread. (Source: rockyemmyphotography/Instagram)

An attendee at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) grabbed attention after arriving in a gown made entirely of bread.

Reality TV personality Queen Mercy Atang wore the unusual outfit at the star-studded event held in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 9. The dramatic dress, created by designer Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, reportedly featured around 500 loaves of bread and was intended to promote Atang’s bakery brand, Swit Cakes & Desserts.

Speaking to the BBC at the event, Atang said, “What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?”

Videos from the ceremony quickly spread online, showing Atang walking the red carpet while several assistants helped carry the oversized skirt covered in bread. Another clip shared on Instagram captured the lengthy process of getting her into the elaborate and heavy outfit backstage.