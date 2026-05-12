Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang wears dress made of 500 loaves of bread at African film awards, sparks debate

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An attendee at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) grabbed attention after arriving in a gown made entirely of bread.
Reality TV personality Queen Mercy Atang wore the unusual outfit at the star-studded event held in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 9. The dramatic dress, created by designer Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, reportedly featured around 500 loaves of bread and was intended to promote Atang’s bakery brand, Swit Cakes & Desserts.
Speaking to the BBC at the event, Atang said, “What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?”
Videos from the ceremony quickly spread online, showing Atang walking the red carpet while several assistants helped carry the oversized skirt covered in bread. Another clip shared on Instagram captured the lengthy process of getting her into the elaborate and heavy outfit backstage.
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The look sparked a wave of reactions online. While many praised the bold fashion choice and creativity behind it, others questioned the use of food in the outfit. “She is a Beast! Her creativity is unmatched! I love the way her fashion mind works,” an Instagram user commented. Another joked, “Bread winners taking the phrase too serious now,” while a third wrote, “Hunger Games behaviour.”
At the same time, some social media users criticised what they viewed as food wastage. “Playing with food while children across the street are starving,” one person wrote. Another commented, “My mom used to say ‘there’s people in some countries who dont even have food to eat’ just so i wud finish my meals. gonna send this to her!”
It remains unclear whether the loaves used in the gown were real or simply designed to look like bread.
Atang, who gained popularity after appearing on Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021 and was previously crowned Miss Nigeria International 2015, later thanked her styling team for helping bring the concept to life.
“Tiannah, thank you for bringing your ideas and creativity to help put my brand out there. All I wanted was a dress to show that [I] have a bakery business and you did that for me,” she said in a video shared on Sunday, May 10. “At first, I was scared, but you encouraged me all the way. But you were like, ‘trust me!’ … and I’m so happy.”
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