Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

The story behind the viral #KikiChallenge video that had a pilot dancing next to a moving aircraft

The pilot and a flight attendant are seen dancing to In My Feelings alongside a moving aircraft. The video of the dance has since gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 3:49:17 pm
kiki challenge, pilot kiki challenge, kiki challenge moving plane, pilot jump out plane dance, viral videos, best kiki challenge videos, viral news, viral videos, indian express Mexican pilot Alejandra Manriquez and another flight attendent were filmed doing Kiki Challege in a tarmac. (Source: Aviationdaily/ Twitter)

As if people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ wasn’t enough, there’s now a viral video of a pilot and a flight attendant getting out of a plane to dance to the hit. The two women are seen getting off the aircraft parked on the tarmac. The duo is then seen dancing to Drake’s viral hit as the plane continues to move forward! Baffling, right?

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to it:

After the footage went viral, people were curious about how the plane kept moving despite no one being there in the cockpit. The pilot in question, Alejandra Manriquez, solved that mystery on Instagram by posting a behind the scenes video, clarifying that the carrier was moving because it was being towed out of the hanger while it was shot.

Let us know what you thought about the video in the comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement