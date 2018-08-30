The story behind the viral #KikiChallenge video that had a pilot dancing next to a moving aircraft

Mexican pilot Alejandra Manriquez and another flight attendent were filmed doing Kiki Challege in a tarmac. (Source: Aviationdaily/ Twitter) Mexican pilot Alejandra Manriquez and another flight attendent were filmed doing Kiki Challege in a tarmac. (Source: Aviationdaily/ Twitter)

As if people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ wasn’t enough, there’s now a viral video of a pilot and a flight attendant getting out of a plane to dance to the hit. The two women are seen getting off the aircraft parked on the tarmac. The duo is then seen dancing to Drake’s viral hit as the plane continues to move forward! Baffling, right?

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Gorgeous..But do they still licensed to fly😁 https://t.co/cDsgWgntJ0 — Pankaj Kr. Deka 🇮🇳 (@PankajKrDeka) August 30, 2018

Okay, now this is getting wayyy outta hand!! Wtf! https://t.co/4wBSr8r6XY — Mo (@kryptonyoddha) August 30, 2018

This evil dance needs to be banned across the board. What is next, ballistic missiles? https://t.co/xfEy8OcK9t — 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 🍷 (@barbarindian) August 29, 2018

isse khte h kuchh toofani krna..😂🤣 https://t.co/EDcjbPB1fL — ankit (@_002ankit) August 30, 2018

This is not cool, this is stupid. Wouldn’t be laughing if it got ambushed by the fire section thinking a plane was not secure 😐 https://t.co/jttoQDPqgp — Jack ✈️ (@JackRalston) August 29, 2018

Winner. They stunting with a jet yo. https://t.co/JeA4ylZumT — Akeem D Garrett VIII (@2KEEMdomCome) August 29, 2018

After the footage went viral, people were curious about how the plane kept moving despite no one being there in the cockpit. The pilot in question, Alejandra Manriquez, solved that mystery on Instagram by posting a behind the scenes video, clarifying that the carrier was moving because it was being towed out of the hanger while it was shot.

