‘Real reason Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles’: Desi users fizz up internet with spoofs

With #RonaldoCocoCola and #RonaldoCocaColaChallenge, from TikTok to Instagram, people are coming up with creative videos to join the fun.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is ruling both on and off the field at Euro Cup 2020. Before making headlines for becoming the top goal-scorer in Euro history, he left internet in a frenzy as he removed two Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference and asked people to drink water instead. As the iconic moment triggered a plethora of memes online, now people have also started to create spoof videos of the same.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a fitness enthusiast who is known for his disdain for carbonated drinks, has taken social media by storm. From the global beverage giant losing billions of dollars in valuation to brands responding to his gesture, it seems there is no escaping this trend.

After witty jokes and memes subsided, people around the globe are creating parody videos, recreating his moment with various items. In India, desi users have also started to dig deeper to find out the ‘real reason why Ronaldo removed the coke bottle’. While some morphed Amrita Rao onto the the scene, others joked that he passed the two bottles to people who needed to add cola to their drinks!

Strangely, after Ronaldo’s gesture, Euro 2020 found itself embroiled in a ‘bottle gate’, as many more players followed his lead and removed bottles of sponsors. While Italy’s Manuel Locatelli removed cola bottles just like Ronaldo, French footballer Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference.

Meanwhile, Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko moved both Coca-Cola and beer bottles closer, asking the sponsors to get in touch with him. Russian coach Cherchesov countered Ronaldo’s stance and picked up the cola bottle, taking a sip at the press conference.