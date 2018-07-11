Follow Us:
Real Madrid’s tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Twitterati emotional

Real Madrid's official Twitter handle bid adieu to player Cristiano Ronaldo with an emotional farewell letter as well as a video, leave people emotional on social media.

New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2018 9:18:56 am
cristiano ronaldo, ronaldo, ronaldo transfer, real madrid, juventus, serie a, ronaldo fans, football transfer, football news, indian express “For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” read the last bits of the statement. (Source: Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus was finally confirmed by the official website of the Spanish giant on Tuesday. After nine years with the Madrid team, the football legend has joined the Italian champions on a four-year-contract for 105 million euros.

The club pointed out that the 33-year-old winger was the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games, and its official official handle tweeted a video as a tribute to the player.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” the statement said. But the moment was also an emotional one for many people who took to Twitter to express their opinion. Here are some of the reactions:

