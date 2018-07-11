Real Madrid’s tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Twitterati emotional

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” read the last bits of the statement. (Source: Twitter) “For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” read the last bits of the statement. (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus was finally confirmed by the official website of the Spanish giant on Tuesday. After nine years with the Madrid team, the football legend has joined the Italian champions on a four-year-contract for 105 million euros.

The club pointed out that the 33-year-old winger was the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games, and its official official handle tweeted a video as a tribute to the player.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” the statement said. But the moment was also an emotional one for many people who took to Twitter to express their opinion. Here are some of the reactions:

We will miss BBC team. pic.twitter.com/rsbrXYjCdH — AA (@i_amAnsar) July 11, 2018

ONIONS 😭 This tribute video of Cristiano Ronaldo has got me emotional #GraciasCristiano #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/nCE1KUnNWk — CHISOM (@_PLICE) July 11, 2018

I’m not even a Real Madrid fan and this video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s best memories at Real Madrid gave me goosebumps. Appreciate greatness. pic.twitter.com/UoqdcXU2Ch — Your Guy (@IbkThePlug) July 11, 2018

Real Madrid’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo Man United’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal’s most successful period in history featured Cristiano Ronaldo#CR7 pic.twitter.com/BnKAbH88MW — Panchoninho (@Panchoninho7) July 11, 2018

Twt Casillas: “Goodbyes hurt, and more when they come by a player like him. Thank you for what you did for a club that you made bigger than it already was! I Congratulate you on your commitment to want to be the best and go get it! Good luck, in your new stage, @Cristiano!” pic.twitter.com/ZLc8nK4B5Y — SB (@Realmadridplace) July 11, 2018

CAN YOU BOTH COME BACK pic.twitter.com/Ojp0Ixh9Y5 — Dania (@DaniaJaradat) July 11, 2018

