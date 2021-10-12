scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Real life ‘Squid Games’ in Abu Dhabi soon

The event, which will take place in KCC's office in Abu Dhabi, will involve children's games that are played in the series but without violence.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 12, 2021 1:57:31 pm
Squid Game, Squid Game show, Netflix, K-Drama, Express Explained, Explained Culture, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Korean dramas, Ted SarandosThe event which would be conducted in two sessions is only permitting UAE residents to participate.

Netflix’s ‘Squid Games’ has now become a reality after Dubai-based Korean Cultural Center announced that they will be organising an event featuring the games played in the popular drama series.

“To match up to the worldwide popularity of ‘Squid Game’, the Korean series on NETFLIX, Korean Cultural Center in the UAE has organized an event that you can also enjoy the games played in Squid Game,” KCC’s official website stated.

According to the website, 15 players would be playing in a single session while wearing t-shirts featuring the show’s logo. The games included in the event are ‘red light green light’, ‘Dalgona candy’ challenge and paper flipping games ‘Marbles and Ddakji’.

Being an invite-only event, the applications were selected after their registration on the official website and only the selected applicants, who received an e-mail invite, would be allowed. “Only invitees with a green pass can participate in the event,” the website stated.

The event, which would be conducted in two sessions, is only permitting residents of UAE to participate.

