scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Top News

‘Real game changer’: Boy comes up with makeshift pool table using bricks, wins praise online

The video, which is originally from 2018, shows the boy playing pool skilfully pocketing the balls using a wooden stick.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2020 3:52:12 pm
Pool table, Makeshift pool table, Brick pool table, boy pool table, boy makeshift pool table, boy brick pool table, Trending News, Viral video what is trending, Indian Express news In the video, the boy skilfully pockets the balls using a wooden stick. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Lt Gen Gyan Bush).

A boy, reportedly from China, is winning laurels online after he came up with a makeshift pool table made out of bricks. A video of him, along with his friends, playing pool has been widely shared on social media

The video, which is originally from 2018, shows the boy playing pool skilfully pocketing the balls using a wooden cue stick. Calling it “really innovative”, the video was recently re-shared by Lt Gen Gyan Bhush on his official Twitter account.

Watch the video:

While many who came across the video lauded the boy for his creativity, others were impressed by his pool skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, Lt Gen Gyan Bhush’s video has garnered over 4 lakh views with over 800 people reacting to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement