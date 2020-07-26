‘Real game changer’: Boy comes up with makeshift pool table using bricks, wins praise online

In the video, the boy skilfully pockets the balls using a wooden stick. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Lt Gen Gyan Bush). In the video, the boy skilfully pockets the balls using a wooden stick. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Lt Gen Gyan Bush).

A boy, reportedly from China, is winning laurels online after he came up with a makeshift pool table made out of bricks. A video of him, along with his friends, playing pool has been widely shared on social media

The video, which is originally from 2018, shows the boy playing pool skilfully pocketing the balls using a wooden cue stick. Calling it “really innovative”, the video was recently re-shared by Lt Gen Gyan Bhush on his official Twitter account.

Watch the video:

Real innovative …… pic.twitter.com/bVUWEjO2UR — Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) July 24, 2020

While many who came across the video lauded the boy for his creativity, others were impressed by his pool skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

really real innovative kids — m s kale (@mskale3) July 24, 2020

Pure bliss — R🥳eshmi (रेशमी) (@SupportModii) July 24, 2020

The real game changers Sir — vinod (@ranchan39) July 24, 2020

The boy is playing like a professional — 🇮🇳 Jai Shri Ram🙏🙏 (@Paresh2404) July 24, 2020

Kids are expert in finding their own happiness — CA Tilotama (@TilotamaG) July 24, 2020

Wonderful really interesting to learn how to enjoy in Mountains. Jai Hind Sir — GroupCaptain Shaligram Singh (@GroupcaptainS) July 24, 2020

Having both passion and knowledge surfaces and smoothness is not a issue. — प्रकाश सनातनी (@Pkandpal0802) July 24, 2020

I am worried about the rod tho….hope these angles don’t hurt themselves with it — Desi कन्या (@THaT_wAckY_GirL) July 24, 2020

Wow thats something to applaud — HKP (@HKP77619529) July 25, 2020

Since being shared, Lt Gen Gyan Bhush’s video has garnered over 4 lakh views with over 800 people reacting to it.

