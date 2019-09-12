‘A way to be on alien menu’: Netizens react after NASA invites people to send names to Mars

Even though it may take years before humans set foot on Mars, NASA has offered people the opportunity to send their names to the Red planet aboard its Mars Rover 2020 mission, which is part of a long-term effort of the agency to explore the planet.

The rover is scheduled to launch between July 17 – August 5 2020, with the spacecraft expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021. The official Twitter handle of the NASA invited people to register their names that would be stencilled on chips and sent aboard the rover.

“When our #Mars2020 rover lands on the Red Planet in 2021, it will carry a microchip etched with the names of millions of people from planet Earth. Is yours on it? There are 20 days left to get your boarding pass and fly your name on our rover,” NASA tweeted.

When our #Mars2020 rover lands on the Red Planet in 2021, it will carry a microchip etched with the names of millions of people from planet Earth. Is yours on it? There are 20 days left to get your boarding pass and fly your name on our rover. Book now: https://t.co/J9lzRs6loc pic.twitter.com/ufNp2IkTPf — NASA (@NASA) September 12, 2019

Along with the tweet, they shared a link to the organisation’s website that allows people to submit their names for the mission before September 30. However, the registration is “subject to review”. The tweet has created quite a buzz on social media, with many sharing their “boarding pass” after signing up.

I’m on board!! — Marty McGuire (@BackyrdAstroGuy) September 12, 2019

Those will be the ones the aliens select for beaming up first — Nettie (@NettieSars) September 12, 2019

Maybe aliens can pronounce my name correctly https://t.co/DLBGrrgMBU — The E-Lamo-nator (@rosas_lamec) September 12, 2019

Maggie and I have our boarding passes! She is excited, for sure! pic.twitter.com/HUuHlc4pPn — HE66 (@HoosierEagle66) September 12, 2019

I love it my name it is already flying to Mars 2020 how cool — carola suarez (@SUAREZCAROLA) September 12, 2019