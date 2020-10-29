How netizens reacted to an incident-packed Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

With the Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s stare at MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the 13th over to Yadav’s unique celebratory gesture post-match, social media abuzz with reactions after the tension-filled match.

When Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) Wednesday there were plenty of incidents that had netizens debating well after the match ended. There was a battle of words between Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bangalore bowler Chris Morris, an exchange between two other players and a gesture at the end that got a lot of praise.

Mumbai Indians won the match by 5 wickets thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who scored 79 off 43 balls and took his team to victory and a playoff spot. But an incident involving Yadav and Bangalore captain Virat Kohli mid-way through the Mumbai inning had many commenting on it.

In the 13th over, with the match still in the balance, Kohli walked to where Yadav was while shining the ball. While Kohli could be seen saying something, it wasn’t clear what it was. But Yadav picked up his bat and walked away.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Kohli came to sledge SuryaKumar Yadav during the break and Surya left like a gentleman. This shows how desperate Virat is to win this IPL. Didn’t expect this from a player like Virat Kohli.#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/AezwF3gyuG — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) October 28, 2020

Dhoni with youngsters

Kohli with youngsters Class 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RvC5LPoOBR — CA Anshu # (@Tharakipan) October 28, 2020

That stare, that damned stare 👀🔥

and clearly Suryakumar Yadav won it. You don’t get to see any player especially an Indian giving it back to Kohli. Absolutely loved the confidence and cold aggression in that stare 🔥#RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/0Jy9BqHgeG — Adarsh (@BeingAdarshhh) October 28, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After guiding his team to victory in the last over, Yadav took off his helmet and gestured to the dug-out, seemingly reassuring them. Many commented on the gesture and praised Yadav’s performance, especially given it came after he wasn’t selected for the Indian team:

That celebration and statement – Suryakumar Yadav has 40.22 average and 155.36 strike rate in #IPL2020. pic.twitter.com/b2JmwfluvO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2020

Dil jeet liya aapne bhai ❤️🙌

It’s our loss not to have you in the Indian team, you are pure class 🙏👏 @surya_14kumar #SuryakumarYadav#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/KvAz1elrsQ — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 28, 2020

A message to the Selectors by #SuryakumarYadav – pic.twitter.com/bywqt7UPI3 — Memesahaab MI (@memesahaab) October 28, 2020

Yadav, who has enjoyed a good run of form in the shortest format of the game was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in 2018 and the second-highest scorer in 2019. His exclusion from the Indian team has prompted criticism from some quarters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd