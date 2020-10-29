scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls

How netizens reacted to an incident-packed Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

When Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) there were plenty of incidents that had netizens debating them well after the match ended.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2020 2:43:51 pm
IPL 2020, deam IPL 2020, IPL Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs against Mumbai Indians, RCB vs MI, RCB vs MI match reaction, RCB vs MI match memes, Virat Kohli stare, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav moment, Suryakumar Yadav post-match gesture, Suryakumar Yadav reaction,With the Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s stare at MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the 13th over to Yadav’s unique celebratory gesture post-match, social media abuzz with reactions after the tension-filled match.

When Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) Wednesday there were plenty of incidents that had netizens debating well after the match ended. There was a battle of words between Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bangalore bowler Chris Morris, an exchange between two other players and a gesture at the end that got a lot of praise.

Mumbai Indians won the match by 5 wickets thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who scored 79 off 43 balls and took his team to victory and a playoff spot. But an incident involving Yadav and Bangalore captain Virat Kohli mid-way through the Mumbai inning had many commenting on it.

In the 13th over, with the match still in the balance, Kohli walked to where Yadav was while shining the ball. While Kohli could be seen saying something, it wasn’t clear what it was. But Yadav picked up his bat and walked away.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

After guiding his team to victory in the last over, Yadav took off his helmet and gestured to the dug-out, seemingly reassuring them. Many commented on the gesture and praised Yadav’s performance, especially given it came after he wasn’t selected for the Indian team:

Yadav, who has enjoyed a good run of form in the shortest format of the game was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in 2018 and the second-highest scorer in 2019. His exclusion from the Indian team has prompted criticism from some quarters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement