Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why

An Australian property investor has left many people doing a double-take after revealing that he owns 23 properties across the country, but still lives in a rented home. According to a report on news.com.au, Ravi Sharma, a 32-year-old entrepreneur of Indian origin, has quietly built a real estate portfolio valued at around $25 million. He is the founder of Search Property Buyer’s Agency, which has been named a finalist for Best Buyer’s Agency at the REB Awards in both 2023 and 2024, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Speaking in a recent interview with Coposit, a property app, Sharma opened up about how he built his wealth and why he has no plans to move into any of the homes he owns. “I have a portfolio of about $25 million, and I have like 20-odd properties in that,” he said. “I have only got one or two in Sydney, but then the rest of them are across all of Australia.”