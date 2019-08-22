Raven or a rabbit? People are hooked on to this video of an optical illusion

Nothing hooks people online quite like a puzzle or optical illusion. The latest is a video of an animal being petted but what’s confusing people is the question whether the subject of the video is a raven, or a rabbit.

Shared first on Reddit, the Imgur video at a first glance appears to be a black ‘rabbit’ enjoying being stroked on its head. However, to many it looks like a raven with its beak open and being stroked on the back of its head.

Here’s the video that’s doing the rounds:

The video had over 3 million views, and people couldn’t decide what they were looking at.

I think I’m tripping, this a bird or a rabbit? https://t.co/wYPe0hiJmw — BECKS II (@92ndexplorer) August 21, 2019

wtf never been this confused in my life 😂🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/l3dyEjN4v0 — lupitaa. 🇲🇽 (@menaaaa__) August 21, 2019

it was a bird but after rereading the caption it was a rabbit https://t.co/xQqjKJpTot — ian (@_iiaaaan) August 21, 2019

Sounds like theology based on Looney Tunes. pic.twitter.com/l7eo7i5dma — Derek McNeil (@Schfooge) August 20, 2019

Seriously what am I looking at? I can’t handle this kind of mental pressure right now — Karolína Láska (@laskakaro) August 20, 2019

The optical illusion came to life, it’s official, someone has a magic pen!!! pic.twitter.com/EDX84LTzT8 — Keisha Renee (@Broadwaybandit5) August 20, 2019

My duck does, too! But mostly she likes to glare at me over her shoulder when I pap her… pic.twitter.com/HMnEhMT1Wy — Caz (@skippity_doo) August 19, 2019

Oh dear, all those years teaching the rabbit-duck for nothing, not only was it real, but is has always been a raven-rabbit.. (a new raven paradox?) https://t.co/gAWEVFp0Lh — Massimiliano Simons (@MassSimons) August 18, 2019

And in case, you’re still wondering what you’re looking at, the original caption says: “Quoth the Raven ‘awwww yissss'”.