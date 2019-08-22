Raven or a rabbit? People are hooked on to this video of an optical illusion

Toggle Menu
As some users initially joked on Reddit about it being a rabbit, that joke carried forward on Twitter as well.

Nothing hooks people online quite like a puzzle or optical illusion. The latest is a video of an animal being petted but what’s confusing people is the question whether the subject of the video is a raven, or a rabbit.

Shared first on Reddit, the Imgur video at a first glance appears to be a black ‘rabbit’ enjoying being stroked on its head. However, to many it looks like a raven with its beak open and being stroked on the back of its head.

Here’s the video that’s doing the rounds:

The video had over 3 million views, and people couldn’t decide what they were looking at.

And in case, you’re still wondering what you’re looking at, the original caption says: “Quoth the Raven ‘awwww yissss'”.

