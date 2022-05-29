scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

‘Ratscue’: Rats might be the future of search and rescue missions

Researchers believe that thanks to their small size and great sense of smell, rats will be able to search for victims of natural disasters or accidents who are trapped under debris.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 5:26:11 pm
Rats rescue mission, Rats trained for search and rescue, APOPO rats training rescue mission, Indian ExpressAPOPO’s training follows all ethical standards and rats “get regular playtime, and a retirement package” when they can no longer work.

Rats have a bad reputation for being a menace and a carrier of diseases. However, some groundbreaking research suggests that rodents might be helpful in search and rescue missions.

Donna Kean, a researcher at APOPO, a nonprofit that trains rats to save lives by detecting landmines and tuberculosis, has tweeted about how her NGO is training rats to help in search and rescue missions.

ALSO READ |Rat attack! Andalusia’s parliament proceedings disrupted by rodent; video goes viral

While tweeting a picture of a giant rat eating through a syringe, Kean wrote, “I train these clever creatures to save victims trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes. We kit them out with a rat backpack, and train them to trigger a switch when they find a victim & come back for a tasty treat 🐀 #herosnotpests #science #weirdjobs #WomenInSTEM”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium

Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
More Premium Stories >>

The tweet went viral on Thursday and gathered over one lakh likes with people curiously engaging with her research.

In an interview with Science, a journal produced by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Kean explained that she and her colleagues at APOPO had been training rats to follow a simple but impactful set of instructions that can help identify people who are trapped under debris.

So far in lab settings, the APOPO researchers have trained rats to scour areas, detect human presence, ring a sound to alert the rescuers about the person and return to starting points. Since the rats will be equipped with a GPS device, the rescuers will be able to pinpoint the location of the survivor.

Additionally, unlike most research associated with animals, APOPO’s training follows all ethical standards and rats “get regular playtime, and a retirement package” when they can no longer work.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement