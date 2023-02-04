scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Rat climbs onto man’s shoulder in moving metro, his reaction wins over netizens: ‘Epitome of calm’

The man who was dozing off remained unaware of the rat's movement on his body and his reaction after sensing its presence has left netizens astounded.

rat in subway, rat climbs on man, man remains calm after rat climbs on him, rat in new york subway, indian expressNetizens were surprised by his reaction as he maintained composure.
During one’s daily commute after a tiring day, one tends to relax a bit on metros. However, a young man remained extremely cool when the rodent mounted on top of him while he was traveling. The man who was dozing off remained unaware of the rat’s movement on his body and his reaction after sensing its presence has left netizens astounded.

A video doing the rounds on the internet shows the rat climbing on the man’s leg. The man who seems asleep pays no heed to the intruder. The rodent sniffs his hand and goes onto his shoulders. While a man is heard laughing in the background, the youngster wakes up and senses movement in his body. He nudges the rat and pulls it down. Not expecting to seea rat, the man gets shocked and stands up. The rat finds its way beneath the seat in the moving metro.

Apparently, the clip was captured on New York subway. “I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has garnered more than 141,500 views on Twitter. Netizens were surprised by the man’s reaction as he maintained composure. A user commented, “Oh yea. They’re omnipresent. But this guy – he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn’t scream and jump and lose it in this situation?” Another user wrote, “He was way more chill than I would have been.” A third user commented, “I would’ve freaked out! He was really calm!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 10:39 IST
