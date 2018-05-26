IPL 2018: ‘Take Shah Rukh Khan, give Rashid Khan,’ Twitterati have hilarious ‘exchange offers’ for Afghanistan president

After Afghanistan president’s tweet to PM Modi, people have hilarious exchange offers. Who would you exchange for Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan? (Source: BCCI/Facebook) After Afghanistan president’s tweet to PM Modi, people have hilarious exchange offers. Who would you exchange for Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan? (Source: BCCI/Facebook)

There has been quite a buzz on social media after Afghanistani cricketer Rashid Khan’s splendid all-rounder performance bagging the victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the do-or-die game. His performance at the match even gained him admiration and compliments from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who called him the ‘best T20 spinner’.

ALSO READ | Fans ask for Indian citizenship for Rashid Khan, Sushma Swaraj gives a witty response

However, it is not just the ‘God of cricket’, who was immensely impressed with the Afghanistani leg-spinner, Indian cricket fans have also been going overtly crazy about the young cricketer. So much that many even demanded Indian citizenship for Khan so that he can come and play for India.

Interestingly, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani took note of the “high demand” and clearly denied it in a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted, “Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi.”

Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 25, 2018

Seems like Twitterati were not ready to take ‘NO’ for an answer and they soon came up with interesting exchange offers. Here are some people that Indian fans are ready to give up for the 19-year old player.

Take Shahrukh Khan, Give Rashid Khan. — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) May 25, 2018

Sir..Rashid dedo… Kejriwal lelo…Wo u turn specialist hai — Digvi (@digvijayptnk28) May 25, 2018

Teen jadeja ko deke ek rashid ko dedo ashraf ghani sahab + sreesanth free. — NITISH BHARADWAJ (@CDemocrazy) May 25, 2018

The 19-year old leggie hammered 34* runs in 10 balls and recorded figures of 3/19 in 4 overs to script a 14-run win for SRH against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2. Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swara, who is quite active on social media also responded with a tweet, which now has been deleted. In her tweet she wrote, “I have seen all the tweets. Citizenship matters are dealt by Ministry of Home Affairs.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd