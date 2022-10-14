Rare ‘white rainbow’ spotted over California, wows netizens

It is normal to encounter a rainbow as one goes on a hike on a misty morning. However, Stu Berman, a photographer in California witnessed the rare “white rainbow” earlier this week.

‘White rainbow’ is a rare weather phenomenon known as the fog bow. As its name suggests the white rainbow looks like a white and smoggy arch.

ALSO READ | ‘Rainbows are circles’: Mesmerising video blows people’s minds

As per the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service, the fog bow is caused by the same physical process as the rainbow, except the water droplets that form the fog bow are very small (smaller than 0.05 millimetres). The extremely small size of water droplets causes heightened diffraction that leads to the appearance of weak colours or no colours.

While sharing the image of the fog bow on October 9, Stu Berman wrote, “Yesterday morning, I went for a walk in the Marin Headlands and saw a sight unlike any I’d seen before… A “Fogbow”!”. In his caption, he also shared a definition of fog bow.

His picture soon gathered hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “For some reason it reminds me of the Wizard of Oz movie.” Another person said, “Wow! What an amazing thing to experience!”.

Later the photographer posted another picture of a fogbow and wrote, “You all liked the first shot of a fogbow so much, I figured I’d post another, this one from an hour later in a different location (on the SCA Trail in the Marin Headlands).”