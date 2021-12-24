Rare ‘walking fish’ spotted in Australia after 22 years

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the national science agency of Australia, announced that it spotted a rare pink handfish after 22 years near the Tasmanian coast. It was last seen in 1999.

The fish derives its name from the little hand like structure that it uses to walk on the sea bed. Since this aquatic creature, which is a part of the anglerfish family, was hardly seen, the scientists thought that its survival is at risk. Subsequently, they classified it in the endangered category.

A very rare walking fish has been spotted for the first time in 22 years! Was that on your 2021 bingo card? 🐟 We’ve confirmed that the endangered pink handfish has been seen in a marine park off Tasmania’s south-west coast. https://t.co/nYFRsxk7Lf — CSIRO (@CSIRO) December 23, 2021

In February, the Australian marine researchers used an underwater camera inside the seabed of the Tasman Fracture Marine Park and when they went through its footage later this year, they spotter the pink handfish much to their delight. The Taman Fracture Marine Park is known for a deep fracture inside the earth’s crust that allows scientists to explore marine life to the depths of 4,000 meters.

What was interesting is that it was assumed that the pink handfish lives in shallow waters but this time it was found at the depth of 150 meters, which surprised the researchers.