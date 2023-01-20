‘Seems straight out of a movie’: Rare video from Japan captures 2.5m giant squid in action

A video capturing a 2.5m giant squid moving in the waters off Japan’s west coast has surfaced online. The rare moment in which the creature with camouflage ability was caught on camera has stunned many online.

The video tweeted by the AFP news agency shows the giant squid swimming in the waters. The closely shot visual shows the squid’s tentacles and fins moving very slowly.

While some Twitter users were amazed by its sight, some others asked why the divers ventured close to it. A user commented, “That squid looks pretty rough. Did a whale mess it up? Or is it just sick? My guess would be the 2nd.” Another user wrote, “The lucky divers. Wow!” A third user tweeted, “This seems straight out of a movie! It’s amazing!”

VIDEO: Rare video captured by divers shows a 2.5-metre giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan’s west coast. Giant squid are known to live in the waters around the country and occasionally wash ashore, but seeing them alive in the wild remains relatively rare pic.twitter.com/yjSHJtvHD9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 20, 2023

As per the AFP, Youske Tanaka and his wife Miki—diving business operators in Toyooka city—were informed by a fishing equipment vendor about the squid’s presence. The couple ventured into the waterbody and found it floating near a rocky shoreline.

“There it was. It was an enormous squid,” Tanaka was quoted as saying by the AFP. “We didn’t see the kinds of agile movements that many fish and marine creatures normally show,” he said. “Its tentacles and fins were moving very slowly.”

He said the squid seemed weak and moved “very sluggishly”. Its skin was also peeling off from its trunk. Stunned by the sheer size of the creature, Tanaka imagined the way it would be tackling predators like whales.