Rescued from being trafficked, a rare tortoise named ‘Hope’ might save his species from extinction

A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise, named Hope, recently underwent a life-changing surgery that has helped him move freely again.

Hope was rescued in Hong Kong from the suitcase of an illegal wildlife trader in 2019. Upon inspection, it was found that he had a missing front left leg.

ALSO READ | Meet Dobby: UK zoo welcomes its first aardvark born after 90 years

The rare tortoise was later put in the care of Chester Zoo in the UK. This is where he underwent life-changing surgery during which three rollers were attached to his lower shell. On Wednesday, the Chester Zoo posted a video on their Instagram that showed Hope moving smoothly with the support of the rollers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

Hope is one of 63 ploughshare tortoises to exist legally outside of Madagascar. Because of rampant poaching, this critically endangered species is on the brink of extinction. However, conservationists at the Chester Zoo are hoping that in a few years this tortoise will be able to a conservation-breeding programme which might prevent the species from going extinct.

In a press release published on Chester Zoo’s website, Dr Gerardo Garcia, the Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates, talked about the post-operation progress made by Hope. “Hope is settling nicely into his new home, and his prosthetic works so well that he moves even quicker than his three neighbours! Once he’s more developed, he’ll go on to produce offspring and contribute to the survival of the species thanks to the vital insurance population in conservation zoos,” said Garcia.