scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Rescued from being trafficked, a rare tortoise named ‘Hope’ might save his species from extinction

The ploughshare tortoises are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 4:41:12 pm
Hope ploughshare tortoises, chester zoo rare ploughshare tortoises, rare tortoise gets roller legs in surgery, ploughshare tortoises named hope, Indian ExpressHope is one of 63 ploughshare tortoises to exist legally outside of Madagascar.

A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise, named Hope, recently underwent a life-changing surgery that has helped him move freely again.

Hope was rescued in Hong Kong from the suitcase of an illegal wildlife trader in 2019. Upon inspection, it was found that he had a missing front left leg.

ALSO READ |Meet Dobby: UK zoo welcomes its first aardvark born after 90 years

The rare tortoise was later put in the care of Chester Zoo in the UK. This is where he underwent life-changing surgery during which three rollers were attached to his lower shell. On Wednesday, the Chester Zoo posted a video on their Instagram that showed Hope moving smoothly with the support of the rollers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

Hope is one of 63 ploughshare tortoises to exist legally outside of Madagascar. Because of rampant poaching, this critically endangered species is on the brink of extinction. However, conservationists at the Chester Zoo are hoping that in a few years this tortoise will be able to a conservation-breeding programme which might prevent the species from going extinct.

Best of Express Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
More Premium Stories >>

In a press release published on Chester Zoo’s website, Dr Gerardo Garcia, the Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates, talked about the post-operation progress made by Hope. “Hope is settling nicely into his new home, and his prosthetic works so well that he moves even quicker than his three neighbours! Once he’s more developed, he’ll go on to produce offspring and contribute to the survival of the species thanks to the vital insurance population in conservation zoos,” said Garcia.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement